0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Milan Rose over the weekend snatched gold in the just concluded Serrekunda East league Nawettan.

Attracting thousands at the East grounds, Milan managed to dump Hannover on post-match spot-kicks after a goalless tie at full time.

Both teams wasted begging chances and had to go into penalties for a winner to emerge. Milan -multiple time champions –came out of the situation unscathed grabbing the gold-coloured trophy having sashayed over their nemesis on 5-4 penalties.

Milan pocketed D60,000 as the top prize while Hannover went home with D40,000 as consolation.

Last weekend’s event brings to an end a protracted nawettan stretched over months by late start – a delay owing to an internal dispute.