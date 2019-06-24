By Mustapha Jallow

Six members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), have been arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on 15 June, 2018, army spokesperson confirms.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang added that investigation is currently ongoing relating to their detention. When asked he declined to give the names of the detained officers, stating that he does not want to jeopardize the investigation.

“I can only confirm to you that six of them have been held and investigators are still investigating into their affairs,” he concluded.

Before the arrest of these six soldiers, six soldiers were in detention without trial. The addition of these six soldiers will bring the total of soldiers currently held for more than 72 hours without trial to 12, contrary to the letter and spirit of the Constitution.