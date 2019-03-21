1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lamin Fatty

Kerewan Badala in the Wuli West district of the Upper River Region (URR), on Saturday March 16th 2019, commissioned a new water tank donated to them by Sidia Jatta, the National Assembly member for the area.

The Alkalo of the village Mawdou Jallow expressed profound gratitude to the National Assembly member, whose initiative has ended the water scarcity in the village. ‘

‘I have nothing more to say except to thank Hon. Jatta for his benevolent gesture,’’ the Alkalo said.

Lady President of the village women’s association Kaddy Fatty, said the women of Kerewan have greatly suffered water scarcity since the breakdown of their water tank. She said during this period, some women fetch water from the river for domestic use. She said with the arrival of the new tank donated by their National Assembly member, their suffering has become history.

Sidia Jatta said the day’s gathering is about the development of Kerewan village, and not a political convergence. He said it is the right of everyone to develop Kerewan, whether as a member of PDOIS or not; that the village is important because it is the entry point of the Wuli district when coming from URR south. Jatta said this was not his first time of donating to the village, and urged them to make proper care of the borehole and tank.