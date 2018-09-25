6 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer is in the negative. The president’s tour is not financed by political parties or groups. It is financed by tax payers’ money.

It has been confirmed that D18 million dalasis was spent to conduct the President’s nationwide tour.

The constitution is very clear on this. Section 222 subsection 15 of the Constitution mandates the president to tour the country for the following purpose and nothing more.

“The President shall undertake a nation-wide tour at least twice a year in order to familiarise himself or herself with current conditions and the effects of government policies.”