QUESTION OF THE DAY

Gambia Opposition for Electoral Reform was established during the Jammeh era to challenge the absence of a level ground for multiparty contest. A coalition was built to effect change so that a level ground multi party contest will be built. Now that the change has occurred what should be the primary preoccupation of the political parties?

Is it to build coalition for eternity or to ensure that a level ground exists for political parties to contest in fair and credible elections. Each Gambian should answer this question for oneself?