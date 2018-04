0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Court cases are required to be transparent. That is why they are required to be open to public scrutiny. Court-martials are no exception. Foroyaa did expose the concerns of family members who were deprived of the right to attend the court case involving 12 accused soldiers. Now a decision has been taken that they could attend the next sitting.

Foroyaa will continue to find out why the original restriction was imposed on them.