QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Gunjur Berending land dispute is still potentially explosive. Shrines, burial grounds are being reclaimed in the Kombo area. Some of these cases are left with district tribunals. The closeness of the members of such tribunals to the communities puts them in a dilemma when it comes to handling such major land disputes. It is important to set up special courts to settle these land disputes as an accompaniment to handle cases which are beyond the Land Commission.