QUESTION OF THE DAY

Chiefs are the Presidents of District Tribunals. In that respect they are part of the judiciary and do hold court cases.

The Constitutional Review Constitution should appraise the contradictory roles that Chiefs are playing and ensure that the role is properly defined in a republican constitution.

The opportunity now exists for the debate on the roles of Chiefs to be intensified. President Barrow and his minister did indicate their own opinion. Each citizen has an opinion and must not allow others to render their opinion meaningless. Everybody should be part of the debate.