QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Constitution of the Republic and the Elections Act clearly state that no party should exist in The Gambia that is based on ethnicity, religion or regionalism. Section 60 subsection (1) paragraph (a) of the Constitution states:

“No association shall be registered or remain registered as a political party if it is formed or organised on an ethnic, sectional, religious or regional basis.”

Section 104 of the Elections Act also states: “A political party shall not be formed on sectional, religious, ethnic or regional basis.”