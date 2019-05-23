QUESTION OF THE DAY

The chiefs who are presidents of district tribunals are currently appointed and can be removed by the president. The removal can be absolute as the removal of the Seyfo of Sabach Sanjal.

Courts are supposed to be independent and impartial and those who preside over them are supposed to be independent and impartial. As long as district tribunals cannot be independent and impartial because of their control by the president, a review should be made to ensure their independence and impartiality. Unless their security of tenure can be assured their independence and impartiality cannot be guaranteed.