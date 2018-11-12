0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia Police Force has taken up the matter of the incident between Sherifo Jobe and the non-Gambian Soldiers stationed at Bwiam village in the Foni Kansala District on Friday 2nd November 2018.

The incident happened at Sibanor village when Sherifo was driving his truck loaded with mahogany (jalo), from Sangajorr and heading towards Brikama.

The driver who alleged brutal and inhumane treatment at the hands of non-Gambian soldiers, said he was asked to report to Brikama Police Station last Wednesday November 7th 2018; that upon his arrival at the Police Station, the police told him that they have his statement that was obtained at Sibanor Police Station and wanted him to confirm it.

Sherifo said he neither saw nor met the non-Gambian Soldiers; but that he was told by the Police officer, that they are going to take up the issue with the non-Gambian Soldiers.

This reporter contacted both Sibanor and Brikama Police Station and was told that the case has been transferred to the Brikama Police Station, and he can contact the Police PRO for confirmation, which he did.

When contacted, the Police PRO told this reporter that he was at the Gambia Port Authority on an official mission at the time, but promised to call back upon his return to his office. Since then he did not call back as promised. This reporter will continue to contact the Police PRO for more light to be shed on this story.