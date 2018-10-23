4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Sheikh Omar Jeng, the former director of operations of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Lamin Darboe, a former employee of the said Agency, are said to have been admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), in Banjul.

At yesterday’s sitting before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, only five (5) of the accused persons were present, when the case was called. The accused persons who showed their presence were Yankuba Badjie, the former director of the Agency, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Masireh and Lamin Lang Sanyang. Louis Gomez, the former deputy director of the Agency, died whilst under the custody of the State as Lamin Darboe andSheikh Omar Jeng, battled with their health. At the commencement of the hearing, the trial judge asked the prosecution why the two accused persons were not in Court.

In his response, Corporal Camara of the Gambia Prisons Department, said Lamin Darboe was admitted in hospital since the 17th of October 2018, and was discharged yesterday; that Darboe was discharged immediately before the trial commenced, and could not make it to Court.

Lawyer Ibrahim Jallow for Sheikh Omar Jeng, told the Court that his client was re-admitted to hospital since last week Friday. He told the Court that his client is still battling with his health as a result of their confinement.

Lawyer Antouman AB Gaye disclosed to the Court that as a matter of practice, the State has an officer who will be testifying in relation to the demise of Louis Gomez.

The Court was then adjourned to the 29th of October 2018, at 1 pm for mention.