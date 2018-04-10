3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Sheikh Njie walloped Modou Jagne to emerge the top prize-earner in the country’s national draughts championship.

Njie, a multiple winner of the tourney in previous editions and from Dobson Club, went on full throttle in the three-day tournament to pocket the D3, 500 staked prize which included a trophy and a certificate.

He swaggered over Modou Jagne for the gong who trounced Abdou Ceesay in the semis to reach this level.

Njie’s run to the finals hasn’t been an easy glide. With sixteen (16) participants all throwing their hats in the ring, Sheikh breezed past the first group stage hurdle to seal a place in the Knockouts where he later walked his way to the quarters and then to the semis.

Omar Secka was his first casualty in the semis who would later become the eventual winner of the third-place.

Second-placed Jagne, from Cashier Club, went home with a consolation of D2, 500 while Secka from post Office Club had a D1,500 prize with Abdou Ceesay grabbing D1000 for the fourth place.

Sponsored by Manjang Solicitors and the Saine family, D800 was doled out to four other participants.