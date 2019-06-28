Sly

She did not give up;

“He is avoiding me but I am a seductress I’ll get him any how just one stand I promise I’ll give him a male child the positioning is very important and I’ve learn those tricks long time ago my mom is blessed with six boys she was the favourite in a polygamous home of 4 wives in a traditional marriage and I am the only girl she used to talk about the tricks to me.”

Suwerr

“Taaru is a devotee and her husband loves her without a fault you’ll be named and shamed.”

Sly

She has tried many things but failed; she is blocked from entering Jambi’ quarters not to talk about giving him food or coffee.

Maama Linguerre

She pitied Taaru with all this stress;

“My daughter!” She called her in her room:

“Don’t you need a new cook? Your triple role is drudgery I think you need a new cook.”

Taaru

“Maama thanks but no thanks! Am I complaining? I am in charge of my household was that not the Pastor’ advice? I am on the right track excuse me Asama Sly is the cook for the servants. This new cook you are talking about what sex is the person?”

Maama Linguerre

“Give your preference; you are right am just concern with your health but if you are fine it is fine by me. A mother’ duty is to take care of the family it does not matter which type of mother rich or poor.”

Taaru

“Mom I am very fine I don’t need a cook.” Maama nodded her head and smiled.

Pa Gela with Jambi

“Jambi I am waiting son what have you to tell me?”

Jambi

“Tell you what I don’t understand?”

Pa Gela

“What is happening here? Are we in any argument? Are you not aware of the problem the predicament I am into?”

Jambi

“I don’t know I am confused.”

Pa Gela

“Are you kidding me? Look at me in the eyes and tell me you don’t know what I am talking about? Taaru is not pregnant for six years since the birth of Seela what are you waiting for? Let her do it or I find you a mistress who can give you a son or better still to be morally correct a second wife that is expectable in our traditional society we are not Americans or Europeans. Am I loud and clear? I give her 3 months to get pregnant or allow another woman do it for her; she should not be afraid no one can take her position she is the first wife with rights to even send the 2nd wife away after she deliver her son.”

Jambi

“Even though I am referred to as a traditional prince I loathe polygamy I’ll never be a party to such a crazy arrangement get me out of it I’ll never succumb and I’ll damn the consequences.” He walked out.

Pa Gela

He shouted after him;

“What do you say? Speak loud and clear! We shall see whose words stand the father or the son!”

Maama Linguerre

“Take it easy with this boy he is no longer a kid but full grown married man with a kid know how you talk to him is my candid advice.”

Pa Gela

He became defensive;

“Are you not playing double sweetheart? What should I do now? Am I not calling a spade spade? Since they came I’ve been talking sense into their ears had it been that Seela was a boy it would not have mattered just as in your case but it is not I am helpless I don’t want to harass my son but he is not helping my predicament I am being blame for his insensitivity towards our customs and traditions. Now that he has flatly denied me what should I do in response?”

Maama Linguerre

“Give me time to talk to him or we use a completely different strategy:

Pa Gela

“I have no time to give; woman are you not playing the double? My patience is running out!”

Maama Linguerre

“If you take a wrong strategy they’ll go back to the States and will never come back let it be a win-win where they will feel tolerated and we also get what we want is my candid advice. I forced them to come home and take over our family business I did not mention the traditional stool they would have never come back for that they scorn backward tradition especially polygamy and Value for Boy Child.”

Pa Gela

“This time around I am obstinate I don’t care how the duo feel they are hurting me and you are aiding and abetting them. He is a traditional prince the Colonialist destroyed our throne even though symbolic now without any power but it is still prestigious and has been held by our ancestry since time immemorial and I am not ready to lose it due to an insensitive son let them go it is better for me then I’ll not be seeing them as traitors of our ancestors. I want to see and hold my grand-son now and not later.”

Maama Linguerre nodded her head very displeased with her husband who is very angry and agitated.

To be Cont.