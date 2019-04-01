0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nyanga

He is very frustrated when he cannot get his way through he yelled his wife’ name and ordered her to come and answer to him;

“Penda come here and now!” He yelled.

Penda

She took her time and came and answer;

“I am here.”

Nyanga

“After all the warnings I gave you, you still went to work?”

Penda

“Yes didn’t I tell you am going to work? Did I mince my words?”

Nyanga

He pulled Penda and punched her down;

“Are you mad? Do you forget me?”

Penda

She took time got up and before he could realize the new Penda the Taekwondo Champ landed her two feet at his cheeks in succession downing him to the floor he felt a sharp pain, yelled and fell unconscious.

Saange Miira

She came in time and witnessed the scenario;

“Is this my mom? Why do you fight back to teach the bully a lesson you used to cry like a child and he used to treat you as one since I know myself I am very proud of you mom what is good for the goose should be good for the gander.”

Penda

“No more crying it does not solve my problem? Tit for tat and from henceforth it will be like this he bullies and I’ll reciprocate I don’t care about society anymore it condones men bullying women but when we fight back we are scorn he will continue until he kills me then society salutes him is that not double standard? Mr. Nyanga your wife has transformed for the better now situate yourself in this new relationship.”

She held his face and mocked at him;

“Welcome to the new day!”

Penda then administered first aid to him then drove Nyanga to a private clinic.

Second House

Beatrice

She was discharged force fully by her wicked husband Bully to come and take care of the family he thought she was just playing games to spend more days at the clinic Sang August was mad with her he was heard chiding her for playing with her health her life.

The Girls

They are very crossed with their dad;

“Mom you are kind but very naive Uncle Sang is right dad hates you for not giving him boy/boys but only us girls and he is furious the boy foetus is aborted he blamed you for not informing him in time for better protection of the would be boy child the bad husband want boy and not girl children be careful mom we fear for your life get away from his path he is wicked and can harm you.”

Beatrice

She laughed it off;

“You are children don’t worry too much about me it is affecting your life, your schooling and especially your relationship with boys, stop fighting them not all boys/men are as wicked as your dad for instance look at Uncle Sang always empathizes with us the reason for his frequent arguments and fights with your dad his elder brother. I know your dad’ position his pride is shattered and society is blaming him for condoning with me.”

The Girls

“Again mom always apologizing for the bully of a husband we fear for your life dad is beyond redemption act before it is too late.”

At the Hospital

Bully visited his friend Nyanga at the hospital and enquired what has happened to him he gave different accounts of what has happened he questioned him intensively to get the right version.

“What has happened to your face?”

Nyanga

“I was hit by a car driven by a reckless driver.”

Bully

“But how was that possible? You would have been hit else where also.”

Nurse Attendant

She was present when Nyanga was brought in by his wife he heard him lied to his friend and she intervened;

Nancy

“it is untrue his Penda brought him to hospital half unconscious she said she engaged Taekwondo on him when he assaulted her. Penda brought him to hospital.” Nancy emphasized.

Nyanga

He was embarrassed with telling the truth and chided the Nurse Attendant and drove her away;

“Busy body who asked your opinion go away I’ll asked Matron to send me another Nurse Attendant I don’t like you.”

Bully

He laughed at him and advised his friend;

“Don’t be mad at your Nurse Attendant she is right you are ashamed to tell the truth reassess your marriage and take decision as a man take the bull by the horn my dear friend no wife will take me for a ride I’ll kill you before you kill me.’” He bluffed.

Nyanga

“Nancy is a gossip my wife has never beaten me up she is lying I’ll influence the Matron to fire her or I’ll stop my family from patronizing their clinic.”

Bully

“Please don’t do that to a poor woman who is trying to feed her family a poor work man blames his tools. Organize your diva of a wife and daughter and bring them to book neither my wife nor my children dare me.”

Soliloquy

As Bully went home he soliloquys;

“His wife and daughter has taken over his home he is a weakling Nyanga cannot continue being my friend he is a disgrace to mankind.”

To be Cont.