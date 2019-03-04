0 SHARES Share Tweet

Counselor and Husband Noah (Naak)

Naak

“I want to have sex with you.” Naak told his wife just from work at a hectic day.

Sally

“Just like that but I am just from work after a hectic Monday and moreover I am seeing my period

I’ll inform you when am done.’

Naak

“What are saying I have to take permission from my wife to make love to her? No way I am not such a

man take off your clothes and let me have it easy or I take it by force.’

Sally

“Are you serious?’ Sally asked.

Naak

‘Wait and see me take what is mine.” He ripped off her clothes and threw her upon the

bed and raped her with anger Sally cried with pain with the mess the animal got his satisfaction and gleed.

Naak

“I am the master I do what I deem fit.”

Sally

“This is rape without my consent.” SHe argued.

Naak

He laughed hilariously;

“What!Hear the counselor how can a husband rape his wife? Nonsense! this is the confusion you preach to your clients? physician heal yourself I’ll rape and rape you all over and you cannot do anything do you want to know why? Society, how can the marriage counselorn not able to manage her marriage and save the marriages of her clients? You’ll die but would never leave me. I’ll give you hell I’ll rape you all over again whenever I need you. If you are a real Activist and not a hypocrite divorce me I don’t want you to be happy and want you to live in hell until you set me free to marry a woman who will give me a child. Go and take care of your mess and expect another experience at night you are my sex slave so long as you live in my house.”

Sally wept bitterly and pity herself.

Sally

“I am a hypocrite look at my life when will I be ever able to free mysself from this slavery?”

At the 2nd House

Teacher Agnes

She paid Beatrice a visit;

after exchanged greetings she stated her reason for visiting;

“It is about the girls they fight with boys in ther class and beat them up the weak girls see them as champions which thy are but my worry is the tendency they have developed about bullies whom they hate and wish to destroy to them all boys/men are bullies and evil but that is untrue some boys/men are bullies but not all men the girls need another perspective of men/boys; I want us to work together to help I also need to know whether you have also discover the same tendency about the girls otherwise they are doing well in school and are top at all their subjects.”

Beatrice

she lied to teacher agness;

“I did not discover that which is very strange all the same thank you very much for your concern I’ll pay more heed and help deal with the issue I pray for them to marry in th morrowand certainly such an attitude is not good for their future families I and their father would certainly help them again thank you very much for your troubles.

Teacher Agness

“It is my pleasure all our pupils are our concern.” Teacher agnes left but is not convince that Mrs. Beatrice was telling the truth but all the same she left thinking at least their mother has been put in the picture.

beatrice

“Bully I’ll never forgive you for destroying my girls’ trust in men they think all men/boys are bullies if i allow such mindset these two girls will never marry and such a notion is never correct look at uncle sang and how he support me and them?” SHe reflected.

at the atm machine

nyanga

he met a woman customer at the atm machine and started to bully her;

“Get out of my way you have stayed here for too long i want to use the machine.”

woman customer

“I am using it you have to wait or go to another machine.”

nyanga

“what a cheek! are you the one to tell me where to go?”

woman customer

“What is your problem? WHy are you vex or are you a male chauvanist pig?”

nyanga

He raised his hand to beat the woman who yelled at him;

“Woman bearter hit me and you’ll never beat a woman again i’ll disgrace you and beat you blue black just try me.” SHe yelled he got scarced and quickly left a the place.

woman customer

“YOu must be a wife batterer i wish I know your wife and teach her some tricks to get the hell out of you loser!”

nyanga

“She must be one of those stupid feminist i hate them with passion how can they equit themselves with men?”

Beatrice’ house

the children came and she welcomed them as they asked;

“Where is that stupid brutish man has he come from work?” BAnge asked followed by Herench.

beatrice

“Girls come here quickly i want us to talk to you before your father comes.”

Girls

“MUm I hope everything is fine no more lectures about the bully.’

Beatrice

“Teacher agnes was here.”

GIrls

“IS it? We are thrilled why was she here? she never told us she was visiting.”

Beatrice

‘she said your grades are excellent and you are on top in your class good news but there was also some bad news.”

girls

‘bad news! What was the bad news we are curious.”

Beatrice

‘that you hate boys and fighting them all the time but why do you do that?”

girls

‘didn’t she tell you we only fight the bully boys like my dad?”

beatrice

“SHe did not say that she said all boys to you are the same that you hate men and boys.”

Girls

‘that is not true we only fight bully boys like our dad we are not punching bag like you.”

Beatrice

“GIrls get it rightsome men/boys are very good just like your uncle sang who always watch our back take it easy on yourselves you are girls who should enjoy your lives like children don’t carry my burden it is unfair to you i am very sorry your dad will change for the better with prayers i am at it everyday i pray for his redemption and i know god will answer to it very soon.”

girls

“Are you sure mom?”

they held her hand and looked into her eyes;

‘when will that be when you are dead? We fear for your life dad will kill you someday and society would call it an accident.” They held her hand and it was an emotional display as mother and children wept freely to pour out their bitterness in their heart.

To be cont.