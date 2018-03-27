0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Serrekunda United Football Club is mourning the demise of their head coach – Modou Njie who is said to have passed away on Sunday, the 25th of March, 2018.

The Serrekunda West players and fans described him as the best coach they have ever worked with and that he was very cooperative and used to exercise patience during work.

According to his co-workers, they will forever miss him and his legacy is visible and that they will never forget him.

Late Modou Njie was described as a person who dedicated his life in promoting football and training footballers among whom includes those currently playing in international leagues.

Family members described him as a caring and loving person who always want to make people happy.