By Sulayman Bah

Gambian wrestler Boy Balla and Senegalese starlet Ndongo Lo are set to battle it out this weekend.

Tipped to be a heated Senegambia affair, both are going into Sunday’s clash on the back of defeats.

Ndongo Lo’s first bout in Gambia’s arena –against Bakau’s Rambo – ended in his favour and thus will be ardent continuing the trend by smacking down an enterprising Boy-Balla.

The young Senegalese athlete lost in his last outing last month in the Modou Lo vs Balla Gaye undercard duel.

Lo switched to Gambia having registered somewhat considerable success in Senegal and is eyeing rediscovering his one-time lethal form in Banjul.

However, in Boy Balla, he takes on a man considered the finest the Gambian arena’s has got to offer.

The Jabang Mbolloh juggernaut is not new to squaring wrestlers from the neighbouring country, beating Ousmane Diop, Sa Thies II, Moustapha Gueye II –all being Senegalese wrestlers – prior to his shocking loss to Banjul-based ‘France’ who is being touted to battle Leket Bu Barra.

Boy Balla- Ndongo Lo is a must-watch and giving both are attacking-minded aces, fans are expected to be in for a treat.