By Sulayman Bah

Senegal’s up-and-coming starlet Ndongo Lo feels a huge burden off his shoulders after proving his worth at the first time of asking in the Gambian arena.

Lo was pitted with Bakau-based ‘Rambo’ one of the prominent names of the sport in Gambia, taking him four minutes forty-six seconds to emerge victorious.

And recounting on his last Sunday’s victory, he said: ‘It’s a relief and I thank God for it. I have never competed here and I’m glad to have shown my worth.’

Rambo took the trouble to touch down in Senegal and was taken under the wings of Siteu who endeavoured to train him for days in the build-up to last Sunday’s meeting.

However, these sessions apparently did not have an effect at least by what Rambo showed on day of the fight, getting beaten in a less than five minute duel.

Rambo immediate retreated at whistle of start, looking a bit unsteady before Ndongo chased him out of the sacks with torrent of blows as the crowd that once cheered the Gambian went quiet.

The Bakau-based wrestler earned a warning at resumption of the battle. His pattern of incessant hand-swinging did not change until Lo launched an attacked as a grapple ensued.

Rambo made an attempt to flip his opponent judo-style by pulling him down but it did hold together to which the Senegalese responded with a quick push which left Rambo sprawling sideways on the ground amid uproar.