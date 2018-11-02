0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese wrestler Double Tyson is due to stage his first verbal war with his Gambian-based opponent Sai Sai.

Signed by Burr Promotions, the fight is expected to be Kaolack-based Double Tyson’s second arena bout in Gambia after his first ended with a spanking of African Noir of the country’s Armed Forces wrestling club.

A sibling to Kololi-based heavyweight Action, Double reduced Noir to a punching back in a grand combat ending in two minutes.

The duel adds spice to a season already peppered with big bouts as Boy Balla is set to slug it out with France this month as well as the King of the Arena duel between Leket Bu Barra and Hoyantan.

Scheduled for 7th November at the Qcity Olympic Swimming Pool, the Double Tyson-Sai Sai face-to-face will be the wrestlers’ latest meeting ahead of their clash.

Meanwhile, promoter Burr has also signed a partnership with the only privately-owned TV station, QTV.