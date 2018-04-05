0 SHARES Share Tweet

GFF News-The Gambia Football Federation has appointed Seedy Manneh as its new Referee Manager effective April 2nd, 2018.

Manneh has replaced Alh Adama MBYE who finally retired after the expiry of his contract with the GFF.

Seedy applied for the vacant position together with a few others and eventually been shortlisted for interview where he passed the test.

A former FIFA/CAF Referee, Seedy joined the fray in 1996 and got enlisted into the FIFA international list of Assistant Referees in 2000 and no sooner became appointed by CAF as part of match Officials for the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Gambia 2005. He officiated four matches during the tourney which The Gambia eventually won.

Having traveled across Africa during his career, Seedy played two CAF Cup Finals in Nigeria between Dolphins and FAR, Rabat and was twined by his Gambian compatriot Malick Sillah ( Retired). He also played as Assistant Referee in the final between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Cfax of Tunisia. His memorable match final was World Cup Qualifier between DRC and Ghana in 2004 described as fierce because of it’s intensity.

Seedy is the President of Sukuta Sports Committee and also holds the position of Chairman West Coast Regional Football Association. He also hold a Diploma on Basic Refereeing, a Course he held in Cassablanca in 2007.

Seedy Retired voluntarily from active refereeing after he was plagued by a terrible injury in 2009 at the CAF U-20 tournament in Rwanda just shortly before the tournament kick off.

‘I want to thank the GFF for trusting me for the job. I will do my best to fulfil their expectations from me’, Seedy said.