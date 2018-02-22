0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC) is pursuing the policy of cash sale of groundnuts but the “secco” managers are finding it difficult to stick to this policy. The quantity of nuts delivered at the “seccos” for sale at any time exceeds the amount of cash available to purchase them. The “secco” managers in their bid not to encourage farmers to slip across the border to sell their nuts take the supply brought by farmers on credit and recovery of the money takes time. They say they are in a dilemma.

There is need to ensure that any mechanism put in place for cash sale is not prone to credit sale. Cash sale means cash sale, meaning adequate cash is always available at the “secco” to buy the groundnuts supplied by farmers.