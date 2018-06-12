0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Nigeria’s Super Falcon has on yesterday completed a 7-0 aggregate win over the senior female scorpions of the Gambia in the final leg of the AWCON 2018 qualifiers slated to take place in Ghana.

The Scorpions suffered a 1-0 home loss to the Super Falcons in Banjul before a 6-0 defeat at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

France-based Nigeria International Desire Oparanozie scored four goals; first a penalty in the 3rd minute then three others in the 46th, 63rd and 85th minutes respectively while Oshoala scored the other two goals in the 47th and 75th minute to complete a humiliating 6-0 rout in Nigeria (7-0 aggregate).

The Super Falcons, the only African team to qualify in all the FIFA Women’s World Cup, qualify for the 2019 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in style. They now join Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Algeria, South Africa, Mali and hosts Ghana for the 11th edition of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, 2018.

Other scores for the AWCON Qualifiers included; Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Kenya, Cameroon 5-0 Congo, Ethopia 2-3 Algeria, Zimbabwe 1-2 Zambia, South Africa 6-0 Lesotho, Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast and Nigeria 6-0 Gambia.