By Yankuba Jallow
Gambia’s national team captain Omar Colley, Hamza Barry and Modou Barrow will miss the Caf qualifiers between Gambia and Algeria slated to take place Saturday.
The trio were part of Coach Tom Saintfiet’s team list for the Scorpions match against “Les Fennecs” (“The Desert Foxes”) of Algeria.
The trio were key members of Coach Tom’s team list that should have faced Algeria.
Omar who is Gambia’s most expensive player plays for Sampdoria. Hamza Barry plays for Croatian premier league’s Hajduk Split whilst Modou Barrow plays for Leeds United.
The reasons for their absence is believed to be club and family matters. Foroyaa contacted team officials to shed light on the issue but all efforts weren’t successful.
Join The Conversation