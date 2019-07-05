By Sulayman Bah

Sal Jobarteh the latest arrival in the Gambia national team is facing an uncertain future at his Swede club, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Representing Sweden at youth levels and a one-time Ajax trialist, Jobarteh, who made his first cap for Gambia in the victory over Guinea Conakry, could possibly quit third tier Swedish Club Nyokoping.

The left-sided midfielder joined the club February this year on a short-term deal, however, his contract has elapsed since last month with no signs of a contract extension, this publication understands.

‘We will see what happens,’ he said when asked regarding his contract situation amid speculation he wouldn’t be staying put.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal had to be subbed out of the victory over Morocco as he grimaced in agony after just 26th minutes into the first half before Ebrima Sohna was named his replacement.