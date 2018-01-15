4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The newly sworn-in Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service Habib Saihou Drammeh, has hinted the introduction of different score cards to assess the performance and output of civil servants.

Drammeh was addressing the cabinet after he took his oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy on January 11th 2018, at the State House in Banjul.

“The Gambia is witnessing an end to the beginning to this transition into a new face of transformation. Therefore business, cannot be as usual,” he said.

Drammeh said the civil service needs to respond in time, to the priority areas in terms of national development, juxtaposed of the national development plan.

“Therefore in this regard, we would develop different score cards for the civil service that cabinet can finally agree upon, as a way in which we could measure output and performance. I believe if we do this, we would be in a better position to be able to attain those goals in the shortest time possible. This is our commitment,” he assured.

For President Adama Barrow, the entire government must commit themselves to take concrete and necessary steps to building strong institutions in order to consolidate democracy. “I urge you to serve our people with professionalism without fear or favour. Individually, we can change our attitudes towards work and take positive steps to making a difference in our institutions. Together we can commit ourselves to serve our national interest in our engagements,” he said. Barrow said individual interests are embedded in the national interest and therefore priority must be given to national interest. “We pledged to engage in institutional and legal reforms. Therefore I urge you to work hard for us to achieve our goals as a government and leave a legacy of sustained institutions and laws, to transform our country into a full-fledged democracy and facilitate social, economic and political development for our people in the new Gambia,” said President Barrow.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ebrima Mballow and Mr. Ebrima Ceesay were also sworn in at the same occasion, as Minister of Interior and Secretary to Cabinet respectively.