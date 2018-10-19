0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

The trial of Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh at the Brikama Magistrates Court yesterday did not progress due to the absence of the trial magistrate handling the case.

The Principal Magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates Court who is handling the trial of the former Minister of Information in The Gambia was said to have been attending a workshop.

On 17 October 2018, Janneh the former Minister of Information under the former government was to appear before the Principal Magistrate Omar Cham to continue with his trial but Sergeant 3533 Bobo Jarju, the prosecuting officer told Foroyaa that the matter has been adjourned till 23 October 2018.

Our readers could recall that Dr. Amadou Scattered Janneh has denied all charges in relation to damaging the discharge pipes belonging to the Golden Lead Import and Export Company in Gunjur.

The court granted him bail with two Gambian sureties in the sum of D400,000.

Janneh, is charged on two counts namely: On count one, the accused person is charged with criminal trespass contrary to section 285A of the Criminal Code of The Gambia; and on count two, the accused person is charged with Malicious Injury in General contrary to Section 312(1) of the Criminal Code of The Gambia.

Taking his plea before the court held in chambers, the accused person pleaded not guilty to all counts.