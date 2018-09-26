0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Sulayman Bah

Defense sensation Bubacarr Sanneh maintains he’s under no tinge of pressure to showcase his worth despite the whopping eight million euros forked out to acquire him.

Players, no matter how good or promising, have always faltered in many cases in an effort to match astronomical valuations placed over them often resulting to a case of flopping massively due to pressure to deliver.

However, that doesn’t seems the case with Scorpion centre-back Sanneh, who, moved to Belgian giants Anderlecht from Danish champions for a fee quoted to be in excess of 8 million euros.

The 23-year-old was at hand to deliver his first goal in Anderlecht colours. He has a history of rising up to occasions anytime he switches clubs with his spells at AC Horsens, Midtyjland and now Anderlecht all glaring testaments.

‘They (Anderlecht) believe in me and that’s why they paid so much. They see something in me, and if they did not like my game, they would not pay that much. They know I can teach something, I do not feel the pressure (to deliver) on those eight million.

‘I can’t say that this transfer price does not play a role, but that is football. Players are bought for a lot of money. As a player, you can only play and do your best, because that’s why you’re bought. So there is no pressure (on me).

Sanneh’s next league assignment will be a meeting with St-Truident on Sunday.