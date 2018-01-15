0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

New signing Babucarr Sanneh has urged his new teammates to march on and win the Danish League title, Foroyaa Sports can report.

FC Midtjylland occupies the summit in the 14-team Super League, a point ahead of second-placed Brondby IF.

And 23-year-old Sanneh has implored on his new teammates not to look back and march on to scoop the title.

‘Even though we’re top of the league, I think we still need to work hard to help each other achieve our goal –to win the league,’ he said in his first interview since sealing a four-year deal from AC Horsens.

Action resumes in the Danish top tier February 9thwith Bubacarr likely to come face-to-face against his previous team Horsens.

Playing against Horsens will inevitably be an emotional return to the CASA Arena Horsens for the defender, a place he’d called home and is well revered the last three years.

But Sanneh insists emotions won’t get in the way come February and of priority to him that day will be the staked spoils.

‘I feel normal (about facing Horsens) because it is football. They were my first team. I can say Horsens is a family to me and is part of my football career. But this is football. In terms of the game there is no family. We will go for the three points and we will respect them also,’ he said.

Given the moniker Timber by bosoms back home in Gambia, the centre-back is upbeat about scoring more than the four goals he’d managed for Horsens with the current crop of players around him.