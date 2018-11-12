1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Former coach of Bubacarr Sanneh says the Gambian needs to be confident to blossom.

Sanneh has been rested in Anderlecht games until yesterday when he returned to the lineup in the 2-0 win over KAA Gent,

The centre-back, the Belgian club’s most expensive buy on eight million euros, was left out in the previous outings amid growing pressure to deliver.

However, Jesse, his erstwhile gaffer at Danish club Midtjyland whom he won the league title with, believes the scorpion needs to adapt.

‘It took him two and half a month to pick up the level when he arrived from Horsens. Since then he became one of the best defenders in Denmark. I think he needs to be confident of himself and gain confidence of his team, and then we will see him explode,’ Thorup says.