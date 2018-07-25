0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh yesterday afternoon got cautioned in his Danish club’s Uefa Champions League second round qualifier game.

The Gambian got the nod from the start in Midtjylland’s line up but went into the referee’s booklet after only 19 minutes ticked for an infringement.

Hosts Kazakhstan Premier League ourfit Astana snatched the lead in the 31st minute via striker Klheinheister as they went into the break on top of the game.

Resumption of the match saw the dynamics change as Wikiheim equalised for Sanneh and co, bringing the Danish side back into the game.

Astana kept pressuring as the game wore on and their constant pestering of the visitors paid off in the final minutes with Klheinheister scoring the winner in the 90+4 minute to gift Astana the lead.

The second-leg is billed for 1st August. The eventual winner goes to the third round qualifiers before reaching the play-offs.

Bubacarr is the only Gambian competing in the Uefa Champions League.