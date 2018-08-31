0 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdoulai G. Dibba

The Ninety-six household who are victims of this year’s rainfall, have received a helping hand from the Ward Councillor through the support of Saiku Sanjal Organisation at France.

According to the Ward Councillor Pa Abdou Boye, at the beginning of this year’s rainy season, Ninety-six households in his ward have been victims of the heavy storm that rendered some of victims homeless and the majority were subjected to inconvenience as some of the household members have to share rooms.

Councillor Boye informed this medium that when the incident took place, he visited all the villages where the victims live and assessed the level of destruction caused by the storm; and that after the visit, he wrote a report and disseminated to his partners and Non-governmental organizations.

“I am pleased to inform you that when the report was disseminated, the Saiku Sanjal Organisation in France responded by donating 800 euros to the victims,” Councillor Boye stated.

According to the ward Councillor, when he received the amount, he distributed it among the Ninety-six victims. Mr Modou Njie, Chairman of Saiku Sanjal and Mr Modou Samba, its secretary general, who brought the dalasi equivalent of the sum witnessed the distribution of the monies to the victims in Ngeyen Sanjal. The District Chief also graced the occasion.

Victims who got to Ngeyen Sanjal without having to pay fares received four hundred dalasis (D400). But those who had to pay fares to get to Ngeyen Sanjal received five hundred dalasis (D500).

Councillor Boye asserted that in Sara Kunda village, thirty-four victims benefited; in Kumbija nine; Ngayen Sanjal twenty-three; Kani Kunda Tenda and Suba registered one beneficiary each as they were the only victims at the time; Mballow Ebra one; Tendeyto two; Sinchu Pallen one; Pallen Wollof four; Pallen Fulla two and Kujata eighteen.

In conclusion, the ward councillor called on philanthropists as well as Non-governmental organisations to come to the help to these ninety-six victims as some of them are completely homeless and need donation in cash or building materials.

Talking to Foroyaa, one of the victims, Ousman Jobe of Sara Kunda, confirmed receiving D400 and was quick to add that those who paid transport when they were coming, were given D100 as transport refund.