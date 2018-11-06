0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lamin Fatty

The National Assembly Member for Sandu Mahamed Mahanerah has on Sunnday morning, November 4th, 2018 survived a car accident between the villages of Diabugu and Dasilameh, while returning to Banjul. This reporter who was in the area at the time, visited the scene of the accident and saw a pickup that was turned upside down. According to Mahanera, they were four in the vehicle. According to the officer in charge of Diabugu Health Center, none of the four was hurt and all are in good condition of health. He also did not allow anybody to see them for six hours after their brief admission.

Mahannerah said he went to Diabugu to talk to villagers regarding the caste system and the ongoing problems related to it, and to secure bail for those detained at the Basse Police Station. The Sandu NAM thanked all those concerned individuals who either called or visited him to ´know the situation of his condition. ‘‘I am really overwhelmed with callers and visitors who checked on me to find out about my situation, and I thank everyone for their concerns and prayers for my wellbeing,’’ he concludes.