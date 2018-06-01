0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Italian outfit Sampdoria have begun process of opening talks with Belgian side Genk over the signing of centre-back Omar Colley.

The Italians are desperate to bring an end to their protracted chase of the Gambian before other euro heavyweight clubs enter the equation.

Negotiations over signing the 25-year-old scheduled for Rome this week were sped up after the defender voiced willingness to leave Genk after two seasons there.

Colley himself is in Mecca to perform the Umra but that has not stopped his agent from going ahead with the talks.

The Gambia international has a year-and-half more to run down his contract after refusing to activate the 24-month option in his deal and the announcement to leave applies pressure on Genk to accept an offer.

While this represents good news to Sampdoria who appears to be at front amongst teams queuing for the defender’s services, they could be in for an unexpected surprise with English clubs Watford Everton, Southampton all at one point ardent on signing their transfer-target.

The situation has triggered a huge bidding war which could see Colley head out of the exit with the English Premier League reported to be his preferred destination.

But as matters are, Sampdoria look favourites to sign the player after convincing Genk to discuss possibility of securing the player’s services.