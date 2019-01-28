0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Defender Muhammed Lamin Saho’s late equaliser over the weekend rescued current league club Wallidan from falling to Fortune FC in Week Eight match of the GFF League Division One.

Bassiru Manga gave Fortune FC an early opener through a brilliant header that landed in the extreme left side of the goal, at the Independence Stadium.

Striker Ousman Sillah and Defender Saho were guilty of wasting begging chances earlier in the first-half.

Bassiru Manga later raced the Petroleum Boys ahead with a perfect header to gift Fortune the lead. Wallidan had pestered the opposition’s defence with Fortune’s net-minder Yankuba Sabally a particular standout.

However, The Blue Boys managed to breakdown Fortune’s resistance much later with two minutes to end of regular time.

Muhammed Lamin Saho wasted no time to launch the ball to the back of the net to force a share of the spoils and keep Wallidan’s impressive recent outings.

Head Coach of Fortune FC, Jeng Joof, said they have to keep wining to be in better position in the league. He lauded the performances of his boys especially in the first period saying they will still work hard, improve on their scoring techniques in future matches.

Coach Foday Bah of Wallidan FC, said it was a difficult game, but hailed his team for the effort, that has helped them squeeze a point from the contest, while urging his boys to remain steadfast as difficult games lie ahead.