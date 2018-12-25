0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the Village

Kanbeng

She went to Faagaru and explained everything to him at first he refused to give him audience but Kanbeng insisted to be heard and she was;

“I am the culprit not my sister she did what she did because of me I forced her to prosecute you for my assault your twin partner was believable we never believe you were an identical twin please forgive me or punish me if you like.”

Faagaru

“You did your part and should not be blamed in tutu because of the circumstances I was also in the dark never for a second did I think I was an identical twin and that my twin partner was causing most of the havoc in the community but your sister knows me and what I am capable of doing but she distrust me that was the bottom line.”

Kanbeng

“I never lied to her as orphans she is my guidance I put pressure on her for justice please find place in your bruise heart to forgive us.”

Faagaru

He remembered Maama’ advise on forgiveness from the Bible he took a deep sigh and five minutes to respond;

“I have forgiven both of you.”

Kanbeng

She stood up and got alerted;

“Thank you! Thank you very much!” She got up and hugged him.

At Sonia’ Home

She was desperate and depressed then Kanbeng rushed to her with excitement;

“I’ve fixed what I’ve broken he has forgiven you.”

Sonia

She got up;

“Who has forgiven me?”

Kanbeng

“Faagaru has forgiven you.”

Sonia

“Faagaru has forgiven me? Oh God thank you my love has forgiven me and I am very happy today. Come here my love you did that for me?” She hugged and kissed her.

“I love you so much.”

At the Village

Labir

She came in a sober mood;

“Maama this is my invitation card for you and Faaga.”

Maama

“Invitation for what?”

Labir

“I am getting married at the end of the month and I want both of you to grace the occasion.”

Maama

She wept bitterly;

“Thank you my daughter my son has missed a good wife but all the same may God pay you your noble heart I am your mother and will support you 100 percent .”

Faagaru

He just stared without saying a word. Labir extended her hand but he hesitated to take it.

Labir

“I am a woman and cannot wait any longer God has not will it for Faagaru to be my husband I love him with my heart and wish him well in any endeavor he is involved with good bye I am going.” Labirwept bitterly as Faagaru stared without saying a word, it was an emotional farewell.

Few Months Later

Faagaru came to Sonia’ office she is surprised to see him;

“Why have you come to my office without informing me?”

Faagaru

He knelt down and looked into her eyes;

“Will you marry me?”

Sonia

Without thinking it became automatic;

“Yes! Yes! I’ll marry you Faaga I’ll marry you.”

He swept her off the ground and whirled around the office space with her.

Faagaru

He narrated how Yaafuse maltreated him;

“My one time best friend turned into an overnight monster he did all awful things upon me without a blink.”

Sonia

She empathized with her love;

“Yaafuse did all that to you just because of me I am very sorry I’ll deal with that monster.”

Faagaru

“All my body was bruised covered with blood then the rest followed.”

Sonia

“Yaafuse as a monster has to be punished.”

Faagaru

“My teacher taught me it is honorable to forgive in victory to win the love or at least the respect of your opponent Yaafuse is already punished he has lost the chieftaincy title and his father has disinherited him from his wealth that punishment is enough for him I’ve forgiven him.”

Sonia

She went and hugged him;

“Your noble values won my heart that’ why I love you from the unset you are my crown and with you I’ll be a better person.”

The Wedding

The couple opted for a simple wedding ceremony and decided to sponsor numerous Charities dear to their heart including Gender Based Violence, Disability and Children Rights.

End of EPISODE 34