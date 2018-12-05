0 SHARES Share Tweet

At the Resort

Sonia came back to the Resort but the Receptionist told her that the guest has not been seen since the first day;

“Sister the guest has not returned and the packed lunch is not given.”

Sonia

“I especially prepared it for the guest if okay you can take it or do to it as you like.”

Receptionist

“Thank you.”

Yaafuse

He relaxed at his Mansion drinking liquor busy at his phone trying to ring someone with urgency.

Sonia

She came and found him relax busy with his phone.

“Where is he?” She asked.

Yaafuse

“Who?” He pretended.

Sonia

“Faagaru!”

Yaafuse

“He is an ingrate a nobody he does not live here he is not of noble blood. I am very sorry for hiding my identity I lied to you I love you for over a year now.”

Sonia

She gave a sarcastic laughter;

“Really! By denying me?” She laughed at him.

“That’ a class attitude you cannot get me I’ll find him.” She started to leave and he called her back.

Yaafuse

“Be very careful my love Faaga is a thief, a liar, a cheat, a gold digger and also a murderer he was a cultist at school and he is very deadly and dangerous.”

Sonia

“Thank you friend I got it don’t paint him black to get me.”

Sengan

He met her and stared in amazement dumbfounded.

Sonia

“Are you surprised to see me as this?”

Sengan

“Yes how the transformation?”

Sonia

“It is a long story to tell but later not now where is Faaga? He no longer lives here?”

Sengan

“Yes let’ go outside from here I’ll brief you about him.”

The duo went outside and Sengan asked her to bring pen and paper she did and he asked her to write the address.

“He lives with his poor widowed mother at Hamm Village. Quickly get out of here before I am spotted I’ll lose my job.” He rushed to his duty post.

At the Mansion

The search party arrived and Maama state her case;

“Please allow me to see my son to ensure he is okay.”

Chief

“Woman your ingrate of a son is not here he stabbed my son at his back when he pulled him from the gutters and polished him up what do you want from us?”

Maama

“Give me my son and I’ll make him apologize to you people for being ungrateful.”

Chief

“Your son is not in my premises.”

Maama

“But he left my home to come to your son’ house to celebrate his birthday and never return.”

Chief

He got infuriated and called his guards;

“Guards come and take these things out of my premises!” He ordered.

Labir

“How can you be so brutish to push this bereaved old widow out of your premises for what now?”

Chief

“Push them away!”

Labir

“We are leaving don’t touch us.” She defied as they went to her car and she drove away.

Sonia at the Village

She asked about Faagaru but he is not around;

“Faaga is not around he went to his friend Yaa to celebrate his birth day but I went there but could not find him they said he is not around, I am very worried where could he be? That is not his nature I hope my son is okay.”

Sonia

“I went there too but they also said he is not around but I shall find him soonest he is okay and can take good care of himself.” She gave Maama a card;

“Give him the card and tell him to call me when he comes.”

Maama

She reads the card and asked;

“Are you a barrister?” Sonia nodded.

Maama

“I like barristers and always wanted Faaga to study Law but he chose Economics look at him now having a Barrister friend. Don’t worry I’ll tell him you came looking after him thank you and good luck.”

Sonia smiled thanked her and drove away.

To be Cont.