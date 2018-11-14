0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yaafuse

He went to meet his friend;

“Can you imagine why Chief called me?”

Faagaru

“No I am not a soothsayer why did he call you?”

Yaafuse

“Chief said we are Gay that’ why I refuse to marry.”

Faagaru

“Chief say such an evil thing? How can he want to destroy the reputation of his only son and also a poor widow’ only child? It is unfair but looking at the other side what is responsible for this accusation? Is it not your inability to get married? Get married quickly and spare us this baseless accusation meant to tarnish our names. Chief is playing tricks on our minds he is convinced that I have great influence in your life and by accusing us together I’ll feel offended and thus exert great pressure on you he is a smart elder. Get married and spare us the embarrassment.” Posited Faagaru.

Yaafuse

“Sonia is not helping the matter.”

Faagaru

“Don’t make me mad Sonia is a ghost wake up boyfriend and smell the coffee. Let me just go and tell Chief.” He threatened to expose his friend out of frustration.

Yaafuse

He is very angry with Faagaru;

“I forbid you!” He yelled. Faagaru stopped going.

At the Village

Faagaru is eating and enjoying his favourite and thanking his mom;

“Mom this is nice I always enjoyed your food and bluffed that my mother is the best cook in the whole wide world.”

Maama

She laughed and said;

“I did not cook it.”

Faagaru

“Who cook it then?”

Maama

“It was cooked by Labir. Isn’t it delicious? This girl is all rounded if you marry her you’ll have a wife, a friend and a confidante.”

Faagaru

He is annoyed;

“Maama stop! Don’t you want me eat and enjoy the food?”

As she continued praise singing Labir Faagaru stopped eating washed his hand and left.

Maama

“What is it Labir is right you hate her with passion? What has this virtuous girl do to you? I cannot accept any other girl other than her when you were not around she did everything for me as a daughter and I am not going to betray her.”

Faagaru

“So she is bribing you to force me to marry her? I like her but don’t love her to make her my wife I don’t believe her I am very suspicious about her why does she want me to marry her at all cost? Am I the only man in the world let her go elsewhere to lobby for a husband I am not that type of man who will be pressurized to marry at all cost; why the desperation am I not being scared?

At the Mansion

Yaafuse got up early in the morning and want to do some transactions before it is late he met Chief who asked him to give him all the car keys;

Yaafuse

“But why?”

Chief

He became aggressive;

“Are you asking me why? These are my cars and you cannot keep on enjoying my privileges and you’ll not do what is expected of you.”

The Guards

Who were around were shock as they looked on;

“What are you looking at? Go away from here!” He scolded them to vent his anger and frustration.

At the Village

Faagaru is very industrious he is not waiting for government’ job even though he is a Botanist graduate he was searching for a Masonry who will construct a Fish Pond for him in his Business Research he found out that the village go to the neighbouring village to buy expensive fish which is beyond the reach of many villagers if he construct one he will sell cheaper product and will be able to provide employment for some village youth to discourage the ‘Back Way syndrome’.

“I went to find Faa Ansu I have already given him an advance and I have bought the materials needed for the job but Faa is unserious he thinks about ‘Back Way’ but if he slackens I’ll get Ensa to do the job and ask him to return my advance.”

Maama

“Just take it easy give him a last chance and I’ll go to his parents and involve them if it did not succeed then they will only blame their son for messing with his chance and opportunity.”

Faagaru

“Okay I’ll give him up to the weekend if no success then the contract goes to Ensa period!”

Maama

“Labir was here to inform you that some jobs are available and her father is giving them to serious industrious graduates such as you and that if you are interested tell her and you have the job.”

Faagaru

He stood for a while before saying anything.

Maama

“Are you not saying anything?”

Faagaru

“What should I say? It is a good opportunity but if it is with strings attached I am not interested I’ll wait for God’ time I am a Botanist for God’ sake and for how long finally I’ll get a job. I am not suffering and my numerous projects are very successful.”

Maama

“What’ wrong with you? This girl loves you and is offering job to you on a silver plata and you are rejecting it? You are very proud and I don’t like it if you marry any girl other than Labir I’ll reject her period!”

Labir

“Now you are telling me you preferred an outsider more than your only son because of bribes? No problem if I meet my love and you reject her I’ll relocate and you’ll never set eyes upon me again and if I die before you I’ll say I have no relatives and my in-laws will bury me.”

Maama

She became confused and afraid she has gone too far but cannot lose his only son for any one not even for Labir;

“I did not mean that it is entirely your choice to marry anyone no objection even though my preference is always Labir. Come I have cook your favourite food.”

To be Cont.