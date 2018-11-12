0 SHARES Share Tweet

Madame Eliza

“Your father has a point marry any girl of your choice I for one want to carry my grandchildren before I join my ancestors which can come any time.”

Yaa

“Are you planning to die any soon?” He asked with sarcasm.”

Madame Eliza

“Just get married soon I don’t own my life.”

Yaafuse

He is contemplating on the issue the pressure exerted on him is very high.

Faaga

He came in and Yaa did not notice he called him 3 times then shook him;

“Why the trance what is happening to you my friend? Is Chief okay?”

Yaafuse

“Chief is fine the issue is my parents want me to marry immediately.”

Faaga

“Why not what are you waiting for? Marry so that both you and them can live in peace.”

Yaafuse

“Even you?”

Faaga

“Yes the truth is your parents are right.”

Yaafuse

“Look at who is talking? Are you married?”

Faaga

“Our cases are different you are from a rich family your father is the Chief of a rich area endowed with oil and precious stones you have everything available as an only child unlike me from a struggling family with a widowed mother I don’t even know my dad who died at age 2years I have to make it in life before I settle down you know it.”

The Elders

They are also pressurizing Chief to in turn pressurize his son.

The Deputy

“We saw a beautiful damsel as we were entering the mansion is she the chosen one for your son?”

Chief

“No she is the nurse who Doc sent to bring my medicine but my son is well aware of what tradition requires from him he will surely do what is right when the time comes.”

Deputy

“But the time is now before it is too late he has already been initiated into the Masquerade Cult and has only one month to do what tradition demands of him.”

The Beautiful Enchanting Voice

Yaafuse submerged himself into Internet Dating and was attracted to this only beautiful, enchanting Voice they spoke daily and he expressed his sincere undying love.

“Sonia you are my life if I don’t marry you I’ll die we have to get married and the soonest.”

Sonia

She laughed hilariously.

“Are you sure Sunshine? Do you love me as much as I do? True love is unconditional we shall see whether your love is unconditional or not.” Sonia laughed hilariously.

Faaga

He is nauseated when he learnt that Sonia is just a Voice with no physical form;

“Are you kidding me? Sonia can be a ghost forget about her you are Chief’ son any girl in your Chiefdom would want to marry a rich Chief’ son forget about Sonia and marry any beautiful girl for that matter and I’ll give you all the support you need from a friend.”

Yaafuse

“It is Sonia or no one else.”

Faaga

“But for how long are you not racing against time?”

Yaafuse

“I’ll wait as long as it takes.” Yaa is adamant.

Maama Faagaru

She is extremely ill she laid on the floor unable to do her work Lala Labir came for a visit and found her on the floor she rushed and helped her get up.

Labir

“Have you taken your medicine and food?”

Maama

“The medicine is finished and my son has not yet come is he okay?”

Labir

“I have brought you some food and medicine eat some food then drink your medicine you’ll soon be alright your son will soon be here as an industrious man I am sure he is working on his numerous projects. Struggle mom if not your son will be discouraged if he meets you in such a condition.”

Maama

“Okay for both of you I’ll eat and get strong I’ll also drink my medicine.”

Labir

She gave her thumb up and congratulated him:

“I’ll find out about your son just put yourself together. I’ll cook your favourite dish before I go back.”

Maama

“Thank you my daughter may God grant your wish in life and I’ll talk to my son to marry you.”

Labir

“You’ll do that for me? Thank you Maama.”

At the Mansion

Chief

“Where is your son? I cannot allow him ridicule me in front of my peers his folly will cost our family the Chieftaincy and this will be a disgrace after what his ancestors did for this community and made it clear to him that if he carelessly made us lose the Chieftaincy I’ll disinherit him I don’t care whether he is an only child. Tongues are wrangling the Deputy and the Elders came to remind me of the impending doom because of his folly.”

Madame Eliza

“Who give Deputy and the idle Elders the audacity to come and wrangle their tongues concerning our son?”

Chief

He chided his wife;

“Nonsense! Why are you siding your son when you know he is flouting tradition and custom? I have said my own and it is final .” He walked out and collapsed Doc was called.

Sengan

He bulged in and Yaa chided him;

“Why do you always barged into my space and say anything? Are you mad?”

“Yes, sometimes I am mad but your dad is dying Madame ask me to come and call you.” Yaa rushed to find out Faaga stood on his toes; “what’ next?” He asked.

Yaafuse

He was being blamed for Chief’ condition due to his inability to get married;

“You are responsible for your father’ condition if he dies and the family loses the seat it will be on your neck.” Madame Eliza chided her son.

Faaga

He was on his toes;

“What happen? How is Chief?”

Yaa

“Chief suffers partial stroke and all the blame is put on my shoulders that is my situation I have little time to maneuver. Chief would have died had I not rush him to hospital Doc has given him lots of drugs but I have to wait for Sonia.”

Faaga

“I am going to the village Labir rang to say Maama is sick and seriously asking after me then I’ll come back to see you get married and save your parents the embarrassment.”

To be Cont.