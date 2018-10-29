0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pa Tapy

He took the Soothsayer to Buaga’ graveyard at his home he chose an auspicious day and time to perform the rite and ritual.

Day of Performance

The duo came early in the afternoon when the villagers are working in their farms to perform the task which was breaking two raw eggs on the grave to tie the spirit according to believe.

Soothsayer

“If I break the two eggs his spirit will never disturb Chief again.” Then he broke double eggs on the grave then he suddenly screamed and fell down dead.

Pa Taphy

He was neither spared nor left alive but before then he has to confess.

Deputy Chief

He came and witnessed everything;

“What is this Tapale? What is your explanation?” He asked.

Pa Taphy

“Let me confess.”

Deputy Chief

“Confess about what? But if confession can throw light on this saga confess.”

Pa Taphy

“I killed Buaga and his spirit is disturbing him I brought the Soothsayer to calm his restless spirit.”

Deputy Chief

“Who is him? We want to know we are confused.”

Pa Taphy

As he tried to explain his vocal cords collapsed and as Deputy Chief encouraged him to complete Che sprang at him and hit him Deputy restrained him and forced him into his house and asked the clan members to keep him inside he went back to Taphy and he died shortly without uttering a word Deputy felt frustrated.

Deputy Chief

“He is dead without telling us who sent him it is too bad the culprit is shielded for a while but sooner or later the chicken will come home to roost.”

Che

He became hysteric;

“These people are out to take my life let them leave me Taaru is gone why are they after my life?” He yelled as his kinsmen and women consoled him.

Che

“Taaru is responsible for this she is not a good woman but the spirit of her dead husband will avenged upon her.” He cursed.

Maama Baah

Yaatu is very close to his mom;

“Thank you my son we are two of a kind I always feel fulfilled when you are around me God will see you through all your projects will succeed.”

Yaatu

“Mom you are great a virtuous woman you are blessed and positive unlike my wicked, mean and conceited dad I fear when nemesis caught up with him.”

Maama

“Let us pray for God to change his ways.”

Yaatu

“Mom you know dad is beyond redemption and you know it just being modest he hate both of us because we refuse to partake in his wickedness never! I’ll always try to be beneficial to humankind leave the world better than I’ve found it.”

Maama

“Well said my son God will bless you.” The duo smiled and hugged each other to strengthen their bond.

At the Chief Castle

Deputy came panting and sweating profusely.

Chief

“What is it Deputy? You look as if you’ve seen a ghost speak out I am all ears.”

Deputy

“There is a big fire in the mountain Tapale confessed and his mouth is deformed as if struck by stroke.”

Chief

He became panicky and asked;

“What has he confessed? What did he say?”

Deputy

He became suspicious;

“Relax Chief why are you panicky?”

Chief

“Tapale is my friend and confidante don’t misunderstand me but his distress bothers me.”

Deputy

“He said he kill Buaga and that someone sent him to do it.”

Chief

“Did he say the person who sent him to do the murder”

Deputy

Chief is uncomfortable before he heard the answer.

“Are you alright? He became more suspicious.

Chief

“I am just worried that some people can be very wicked what has peaceful Buaga done to him who ordered his murder?”

Deputy

“The murderer can hide from us for a while but not from Almighty God. May the wicked be exposed the cancer of society.” He left for home.

Chief

He felt a sign of relief;

“Taphy is a good sincere friend even in death he refused to expose me.”

Buge

The Chairman of Chief Sohoor and Sons is now in full control he want to prove General Manager Taa wrong;

He boasted;

“General Taa boast of millions I’ll boast of billions just wait and see.”

Fraudsters

They knew his state of mind as narrated by his workers they came just in time and promised to give him what he want;

“Boss we also have chemicals that can make miracles we can double money and make gold plaited metals look like real gold and our liquid can also make precious stones.” Explained Charles.

Buge

“Are you sure how much can I give you for your operation and time duration?”

Charles

He showed him his friend counterpart Marget they brought some people as clients to showcase their successes after working with the duo.

“The more money you give the more your returns.”

Buge

He went to the bank and asked for a loan of D50 million and his collateral was his dad’ castle and his self- contain mansion and his bank savings he refused to involve his wife and dad in his negotiations.

To be Cont.