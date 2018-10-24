0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yaatu

He came to his father’ room and asked for permission to speak to him,

“Can I speak to you dad?”

Chief

“Yes son sit down I am all ears what do you want to tell me?”

Yaatu

“Why did you write such a letter for Jeim which you know is untrue? Why do you hate our first cousins and their mother with passion? It is unfair this young man is honest and hard working for God’ sake he is a Double masters Petro-Chemical Engineer had you helped him he would have been employed before us because he graduated before us. God is watching this is very unfair!”

Chief

“Ingrate! Are you done with your blabbing? Who are you to accuse me of doing wrong? Retract your allegations before I lay a curse upon you!”

Yaatu

“I am very sorry dad for taking an offence on hearing the raw truth.”

Chief

“You are a weakling just like your mother very delicate and soft you are not a ruler thank God Buge is my successor he is going to be a tough ruler a no non-sense person; moreover you have not even congratulated me on my second wedding it is your business are you siding your mom? I don’t care Buge my eldest son and beautiful daughter Beew are with me. Now go out of my room and Now!”

Yaatu

“Thank you dad.” He left very disappointed with his dad;

“He is ‘Naek’ very mean but by God’ grace Jeim will make it because he has the cloud and the stamina I will help him his family suffered severely in dad’ hands.”

Buge

He spoke to his dad;

“Dad I am now a married man with my family I want to relocate to the city to be closer to headquarters especially when Rafet goes for her sabbatical.”

Chief

He is taken aback as he wanted Buge to stay a bit longer because he is still ‘green’ and raw;

“Well I would have loved for you to stay longer to learn more from me but it seems you are hell bend to go to the city well you can go I have already bless you.”

Buge

“Thank you dad I can cope very well a lion gives birth to a cub not a lamb.”

Chief

“That’ my son that’ what I told your weakling sibling he is like his mother and not like me you are ruthless and firm qualities of a firm leader.” Buge smiled and thanked his father for his compliments.

“You are my heir apparent my successor apply knowledge in a team work with the General Manager, good luck and safe journey.”

Yaatu

He was at home the Newspaper Supplier came to bring Chief’ copy he was out but Yaatu took it for him and read it he found a job advertisement and exclaimed;

“This is another fitting job for Jeim my cousin let me send him the advert through What’s Up.”

At the City

Buge started his job as the Chairman of Chief’ Sohoor’ Conglomerate he started to act arrogantly to Taa to him Taa was not good enough;

He summoned Taa to his office and gave him some condition;

“Since I started work as the Chair of this Conglomerate you can only boost of millions as profit, when will you boost of making billions as profit?”

General Manager Taa

He was surprised with Buge’ comment but kept quiet.

Buge

“Go and think about it Chief Sohoor’ Conglomerate needs a General Manager who can bring billions.”

General Manager Taa

He soliloquy;

“I sense jealousy and greed in this Buge of a man! But why me when I am so harmless Chief his father told him for us to embrace team work?”

Yaatu

He visited Maama Goom who was very pleased she prayed for his welfare after exchanging pleasantries he asked for Jeim;

“Where is my man? I brought him good news.”

Maama Goom

“Go to his room and wake him up he sleeps as a log after heavy work.”

Yaatu

He went to Jeim’ room and woke him up.

“Have you see my newspaper cutting?” He nodded his head.

“Your saw it and did not act? Be serious this is not like the first where my dad was involved the advert said the company need 12 Engineers to be sent to the U.S for 6 months sabbatical and you’ll be returned back to start work and you’ll be posted all over the country how about that?”

Jeim

He scratched his head and frown.

“But I have no money and I don’t want to bother you, you have already done a lot for this

family.”

Yaatu

“Am I complaining? A friend in need a friend indeed you are promising what you need is only

a push up.” He signed a cheque of D50, 000. 00;

“Cash it and take care of the packaging for the project.”

Jeim praised and prayed for him.

Maama Goom

He gave his mom the good news;

“God sent this boy to bless us he always come handy at our time of need. God will surely bless him for us.”

To be Cont.