0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yaatu

He is going back to the city where he works even before his leave ended;

“I have conscience and cannot pretend that everything is well when it isn’t my father is mean why is he treating his elder brother’ widow and her children as such? Maama Goom is a pure African woman generous and compassionate despite her abject poverty she always share the little she has with everyone; I’ll help her and damn the consequences my father has spies everywhere but I don’t care what they tell him.”

Maama Baah

“Why are you going before your leave ends? Are you going to leave me here? Your brother and sister do not keep me company just like their father they are selfish and conceited only consumed by greed, pomposity and arrogance you take after me that’ why I love you.”

Yaatu

“Am sorry mom I have to leave if not I’ll clash with dad we are two different type of people I hate injustice and he condones it but I’ll call you every day take care of yourself.” The duo embraced each other and Yaatu left for the city.

Pa Tapale

Chief driver Madu came for him message from Chief;

“I hope everything is okay.”

He asked when Madu came for him with urgency.

Madu

He laughed hilariously;

“Are you afraid?”

Pa Tapale

“Of course I am into so many things and some enemies can go to the Chief and report me.”

Madu

“I am not sure but what I can tell you is that Chief was a bit worried when he asked me to call you but not angry.”

Pa Tapale

“Okay just give me time to dress up and we go I don’t want my Chief to be worried about anything I am his solution.”

Abou

He is doing laundry for dad to be paid when he returned;

“Dad I am doing your laundry please pay me when you return.”

Pa Taby

“Have you paid me back my upbringing? Think about it still being a dependent at the age of 30.”

Abou

“If you return you have to pay me or else I’ll sell your clothes to buy ganja you know me dad I don’t give a threat it is a promise.”

Yaatu

“Jeim I am returning to the city and would see how I can help you make use of your education instead of wasting your knowledge doing village chores but I admire your courage while there is life there is hope it is better than stealing and smoking Indian Hemm you earn a little to keep body and soul together I’ll see what I can do for you also email me your C.V bye-bye.”

Jeim

“journey mercy we will see again.” He became excited and happy.

“Yaatu is different from Buge and Beew those two are just like Chief Yaatu is like Maama Baah God will bless them amen!”

Yaatu

He also rang Doilu and greeted Maama Goom;

“Where is my beautiful aunt can I hear her melodious voice before I return to the city?”

Doilu

“Maama is behind doing some chores let me go ad give her the phone to talk to you.”

Yaatu

“No! No! Don’t disturb the virtuous lady just greet her for me and tell her, her prayers are shielding me from the evil doers.”

Doilu

“Yes O I’ll tell her journey mercy.”

Dra

He is suffering from running stomach as he went to the bush to ease himself then he peeped Ara coming from the market with some foodstuff and a fat chicken the truants Dra and a friend Scor whistled each other in masked they pointed to the prey and pounce upon her she cried but to no avail they took her deeper into the bush and raped her and stole her ‘market’ and ran away.

Ara

She got up bruised and in pain sobbing bitterly she walked home devastated, bruised and battered.

Pa Tapale

“What is your problem my Chief and good brother? Your Guard said you are worried at heart what can I do for you?”

Chief

“You have been my confidant for a very long time since I won the Chieftaincy it is not really a problem as such I saw a sweet damsel and it became love at first sight you know everyone in this town I decided to call you and see how I can get her and make her mine. My investigations revealed that her name is Taaru and she is the wife of Buuga the Brick Layer and they have been blessed with a daughter about 2 years now and they live by the river side do everything my friend I want her at all cost and I’ll be indebted to you for life can you do that for me?”

Pa Tapale

“I know her Taaru is my customer and her husband Buuga is my friend we play draught together it is not important by God power she will be yours at the shortest time possible count on me Chief what are friends for?” He laughed hilariously.

Jeim

He is very hard working he does odd household chores he has just split wood and a house wife gave him D300 when he charged just D200.

“Thank you for giving me extra when I just charge D200.”

Mariama

“You are hard working my brother your work was thorough the extra D100 is a bonus take it God will reward you someday.”

Abou

He was doing his father’ laundry his friends came with their exploits he became excited;

“What’s Up your basket is full?”

Dra and Scor

Whispered into his ears and asked for the kitchen to cook their exploit;

“Where is the kitchen?” They asked he showed them and they cooked quickly and ate the food.

Ara

She came home defiled and raped by the hoodlums she sobbed bitterly for being assaulted and violated.

Pa Bashiru

He enquired and was devastated when he learnt about the story he took her daughter to Chief’ court.

Pa Tapale

He found Abou enjoying their chicken with his friends he enquired;

“Where did you get the chicken?”

Dra

“We bought it with our money from small contracts.”

Pa Tapale

“Thieves you stole it where do you get money but by stealing hell fire is your home.” He yelled

Then he took a leg and started to chew it;

“You’ll also join us in hell fire dad!” He laughed hilariously

To Be Cont.