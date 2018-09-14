0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pa Tapale

He paid the Chief a visit and gave him the report;

“My ears have seen my eyes the abominable has happened.” He spoke in riddles which made Chief impatient to hear what he has to say.

Chief

“Speak out Tapy you are making me nervous what do you have to say? Speak loud and clear Chief has given you his ears.”

Pa Tapale

“I saw your second son Yaatu dining and wining with your enemies.”

Chief

“Which enemy are you talking about? I have many real, imaginary and perceived.”

Pa Tapale

“It is that witch Goom your late elder brother’ widow she gave him food and he ate veraciously Yaatu also unpack a supermarket share of goods after this Goom will open a supermarket. I said to myself how could your second son betray you as such? You are my best friend how can I hide such a thing from you? That’ why I am here.”

Chief

“Thank you Tapy you are indeed a very good friend I’ve heard you, you can now leave I’ll handle the matter ably.”

He dipped into his pocket and gave Tapy a handsome sum he glee as he left;

“I have a good day my pocket is full.”

Yaatu

He came home and retired to his room there was a knock by one of guards he opened his door;

“How can I help you Amadou?” Guards love him very much he is down to earth and always helps them at their time of need.

Amadou

“Chief wants to see you.’

Yaatu

“Okay I’ll be there in a giffy thank you.”

Chief

“What were you doing at the Leper’ home?”

Yaatu

“Which leper are you referring to? I don’t meet any.”

Chief

“I learnt you were at Goom’ house my worst enemies on earth they are a plague avoid them and you went and defy me? Are you mad?”

Yaatu

“This is what I cannot understand dad, they are our kit and kin why do you ostracized them as such? I want to know.” He enquired.

Chief

He yelled at his son and ordered him out of his presence;

“Get out of my presence! Go away before I curse and regret it!”

Yaatu

“Am sorry dad.” He walked away with disappointment.

Chief

As he was travelling around the big village cum town he came across Taaru and he whistled and asked his driver;

“Who is that mermaid carrying firewood on her head and a bag of vegetables in her hands? She is a ‘Queen’ and should not be doing such chores.”

He took two bundles of notes a lot of money and asked the driver to give her.

Taaru

She was surprised and asked;

“Is all this for me? Who gave it to me?” She asked

Driver Madu

“Chief gave it to you with love what is your name?”

Taaru

“My name is Diana Taaru.”

Driver Madu

“Do you live in this village?”

Taaru

“Yes I live in this village.”

Chief took out his head smiled and waved to Taaru she reciprocated with a wave and smile.

Driver Madu

He came back into the car and started to drive;

“Did you ask her name?”

Driver Madu

“Yes sir.”

Chief

“Wise man what is her name?”

Driver Madu

“Diana Taaru and she live in this village.”

Chief

“You are very intelligent and for your good service take this bundle for your troubles.”

Madu

He is delighted;

“Thank you very much Sir.’

Chief

“You are welcome.”

“She is a damsel I love and shall make her mind she is a challenge to manhood.” He soliloquy with a broad smile.

Driver Madu

“What did you say Sir?”

Chief

“Nothing it’ okay.”

At his Room

He became obsessed with Taaru’ thought and spoke aloud;

“I love her this is love at first sight she is elegant and beautiful I’ll have her all by myself!”

Lady Baah

She was awoken in cold sweat she went to Chief’ room;

“My lord I heard you talking aloud what is it do you have high fever?”

Chief

“I am fine go and sleep I’ll be fine uneasy lies the head that bears the crown I’ll manage.”

Lady Baah

“Okay excuse me.” She went back to sleep.

Chief tried to get Taaru out of his mind but cannot the obsession became unbearable every activity he does his mind hallucinate Taaru.

Jongama Janette

She is fiancée to Chief’ eldest son Buge she just came from U.S with her masters in Mass Communications. She is lovely inside out and very likeable her father is also a Chief of her people. Buge paid her a visit;

She cooked the meal and served it herself;

“Sunshine come to the dining the food is being serve.” Jongama told Buge.

Buge

He enjoyed his dish as Jongama served him teasingly putting the food to his mouth and quickly withdrawing it finally Buge caught the spoon and tasted the food;

“the food is tasty who cooked it?”

Jongama

“I cooked it.”

Buge

“You spent 15 years abroad how can you cook such a traditional dish?”

Jongama

“Can 15 years in the US make me forget my roots? I am an African and a home bred girl I always cook my food throughout my stay in the States it is so tasty and spicy my colleagues always come home to eat my dishes.”

Buge

“Am I not lucky to have beauty, brains and also a good cook thank you God?” He exclaimed. After the tasty lunch fruit salad was served no processed food or fruit and wine.

Jongama

“How was dad’s festival?”

Buge

“It was great! We all enjoy it.”

To be Cont.