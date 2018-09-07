0 SHARES Share Tweet

Disperse Family

“Am done you can now leave I am tired I want to sleep.”

Maama Baah

She stayed when everyone left;

“my lord may you live long but I just have an observation please can you change your attitude towards Maama Goom and her family they are our kit and kin but even the slaves are well treated than them. Am sorry excuse me!” She then left.

Maama Oulaye Goom

The family has nothing to eat today but has to manage soaked gari in sugar as the kids ate Maama sat and watched them;

Doilu

“Maama have some you have not eaten anything.”

Maama

“Eat my children am okay.”

Jeim Itae

“Maama I want to ask you something.”

Maama

“Go ahead and ask.”

Jeim Itae

“I heard Chief disgrace you and Doilu.”

Maama

“More than that my son Chief banned us over the peace never to go near his premises again.”

Jeim Itae

“But why is he treating us like this Maama? I am baffled.”

Maama

“God will see us through my son we have not wrong him the rejected stone will become the masterpiece someday.”

Town Truants

Abou and his gang comprising young people both male and female go around the town stealing farm animals and house hold items plus gadgets such as lab top and mobiles they are hated and feared how they get into peoples’ premises while they go to sleep was another thing; today Abou went to a neighbour and stole his only goat as he was taking home his exploit he met Aramata from the bush carrying firewood she recognized their goat she then asked;

Ara

“Where are you taking the goat Abou?”

Abou

He stammered and lied;

“I went to the neighbouring settlement to exchange our goat with a female one but I was unsuccessful.”

Ara

“Okay.” Then Abou left.

Ara soliloquy

“But this goat is like my father’ goat okay!” Then she went to her home.

Pa Tapale

He is Abou’ dad and one of the butcher’ in the village gossip has it that he encourages his son and gang to steal peoples’ farm animals which he slaughters for his business his connection to the Chief as one of the Elders in Council make people fear him and he always supports the Party in Power,

Pa Tapale killed the goat for his business he gave money to Abou;

“This is small gift for you and your boys keep on doing this and you’ll never lack anything go and enjoy with your boys. Your reward for a job well done again my son have anyone see you coming with the animal?”

Abou

“No dad I was very careful no one has seen me.”

Pa Bashiru

He went to the bush to get some hay for his goat he came and there was no goat;

“Where is my goat I left it here?” He yelled.

Ara

She came into the compound and found her father searching for his goat;

“What is it dad? Why are you yelling?”

Pa Bashiru

“I left my goat in the shed came back and cannot see it.”

Ara

“I’ve said it the goat is ours I saw Abou carrying it when I came back fetching firewood he said it is theirs and that he went to exchange it at the settlement.”

Pa Bashiru

“Are you sure of what you are saying? Okay let’ go to his compound to let his father know.’ Father and daughter went to Pa Tapa’ compound.

At the Market

Pa Tapa’ stall was filled with meats of all kinds Taaru is his big customer she always buys meat from him because her husband is Pa Tapa’ friend he sold her good meat and also add bonus of quarter kilo on top of it.”

Taaru

She is very grateful;

“Thank you Pa Tapa you always add bonus for me when I buy meat from you I am so grateful thank you once again.”

Pa Tapa

“It is nothing Pa Buuga your husband is my best friend and also your daughter Sagaar is mine feed her well and greet Buuga for me.”

Taaru

She thank her once again and left.

Pa Tapa whistled;

“Buuga is enjoying oh! Taaru is beautiful I wish she was mine that’ why Buuga leave us all now hibernating with his wife.”

Pa Bashiru

He and his daughter did not find Pa Tapa and his son at home;

“Let us go they are not here we will come back again.”

Abou

They went to the bar to enjoy themselves smoking ‘ganja’ and drinking alcohol.

Maama Goom

She was going to receive laundry from some people and met Pa Tapa along they greeted each other and as she begin to leave he teased her.

Pa Tapa

“Oulaye where are you taking all these baggage? Come here let me service it for you.” He teased.

Maama

“Never I’ll take it back to my maker since my husband died some years back I left it intact I have vowed never to open my legs for any man not to talk about an evil man as you change your ways and stop chasing after any lady in skirt, trousers or wrapper.”

Pa Tapa

“You are very wicked if you were dead and your husband living he would have remarried you fool.”

Maama

She insulted and cursed him.

Pa Tapa

“Mark my words I’ll get you at any cost.”

To be Cont.

