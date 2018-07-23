0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dancing and Rejoicing

Burang danced and rejoiced with his mom and sibling for the purchase of the posh car he called his girlfriend Njetty to come and joined the party.

Burang

“Njetty darling where are you? Come and see the toy I’ve bought for us.”

Njetty

She became excited;

“What is it? Are you kidding me? I am on my way but any gist?”

Burang

“I don’t want you to miss the fun let it be a surprise but I know you’ll like it.”

Njetty

“Okay love I’ll be there in a jiffy.”

Lolly

She took Jo-Jo’ advice she went to the police and came with them to arrest Burang by surprise;

“Officer that is the culprit he stole my husband’ money and bought a posh car without his consent.”

Burang

“What officer she is lying her husband is my brother she is an outsider and a barren wife at that according to our African tradition and custom what is wrong with utilizing my brother’ wealth in his absence? Tell me are we ‘toubabs’?”

Officer

“Shut up we are arresting you and charging you to court for theft anything you said might be used against you in a court of law.” As they were dragging him into the police car Maama came out sobbing bitterly;

Maama

“Where are you taking my son what has he done?”

Paapa Taanor

‘He is being charged to court for theft you were rejoicing you and your daughter are accomplices follow him.”

Maama

“He has not stolen it he took his brother’ money which is his as well let us discuss as a family we will come to an amicable conclusion.”

Paapa Taanor

“Take him away he is a rogue, a thief!”

Maama

She hauled curses and insults at Lolly;

“You are a witch I’ll deal with you who are you to interfere between two blood brothers? Is it your wealth barren woman? Bring back my son or else I’ll kill you.” She yelled as Paapa laughed at them Maget also went into tantrums cursing and insulting Lolly and her entire family.

Maget

“I cannot believe this Paapa how can you hate your own son this much I cannot believe it!”

Lolly

She visited her best pal Mam Butorr and explained everything to her;

“The rogue, thief sold all the animals of the ranch and bought a new posh car I found him celebrating together with his mom and sibling no shame blatant thief Jo-Jo advised me to get him arrested and use a court injunction which I did if you see the surprise and shock on their faces I score them triple zeros at a go.”

Mam Butorr

“Be very careful the war has just begun your mother-in-Law is a witch, a manipulator and his son Burang a ‘mafia’ take care of all your husband’ documents they can change them for their advantage now that Ken is not around they have double keys for all your rooms and they also have the codes to open the doors take all your papers elsewhere.”

Lolly

“Thank you for your foresight that has been done on day one when Jo-Jo advised me.”

Mam Butorr

“Also be discreet with Jo-Jo your In-Laws will use his name to tarnish you they are diabolical, mean and cruel.”

Lolly

“Thank you M.B I’ll take note.”

Mam Butorr

“Allah be with you all way through but shine your eyes very well I’ll also watch your back.

At Ken’ Home

Maama and Maget waited for Lolly; as she alighted from her car they confronted and fight her she fought back and wrestled Maget to the ground Maama took side hitting her hard Paapa Taanor broke through and parted them.

Paapa Taanor

“Stop this nonsense let her be what do you expect for Burang to steal Ken’ wealth with impunity? Is your son not shameless you squander your assistance now your brother is in a predicament and you also steal his wealth? Instead of being a good mother and sister you encourage his impunity? Every action invites a reaction Lolly has no choice but to take this one I support her one hundred percent.”

Maama

“She has to leave our compound until she brings back my son or else!”

Paapa Taanor

“You cannot do anything ‘luu why rendi naacha sisaloho’ whatever you cut the blood will be on your hand.”

Lolly

She visited Jo-Jo at his office and narrated the incident to him.

“If you see them mocking at us Paapa and myself expecting we cannot do anything about it that’ what pain me the most.”

Jo-Jo

“I respected your decision you acted upon my advice but be very careful and focus act with caution the property you are living in is owned by your husband no one can evict you out of it also let us go and you’ll let me bail Burang and you settle your family matter at home.”

Lolly

“I don’t mind you bailing him out but let him just return my husband’ money.”

To be Cont.