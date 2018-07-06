0 SHARES Share Tweet

Maama Njameh

She called a family meeting;

“I want to sort out issues with Ken now can he marry at this critical time for our family? Burang’ business has halted, Maget’ further education cannot continue and also my ward robe when did I change it but it can wait as it is the least of my worries but my children their issues have to be solved before any marriage here.” Both Burang and Maget concurred but Paapa hissed.

Ken

He stood up and laughed aloud;

“Hear them talk daddy! They disrespect and hate me now they want me to address their issues impossible.” He turned and directly talked to Burang;

“You have to render me accounts before I augment your business where is two million dalasi I gave you? As for Maget until she become focus I’ll not sponsor her.” Then he turned to Paapa;

“Daddy I am just respecting you that’ why I stay here to listen to this garbage I am out of here.” He left.

Burang

He went into tantrums;

“He has to help me oh or else!”

Paapa

“Or else what? What can you do parasite? Ken is right account for the D2million seed money he gave you.”

Burang

“Ken is rich D2 million is a chicken change he has established most of his friends what about me his blood brother?” Both Maama and Maget concurred.

Paapa

“Have you investigated those friends he has helped and how are their businesses fared compared with yours? Ken is right until you render accounts he will not help you.”

Burang

“You always help him you hate me but I’ll make it with or without ken’ help.” Maama and Maget concurred.

Paapa

“Say whatever you want but my advice to you as a father is be focus and let Ken’ be but if you continue to be a mother’ boy your life will be miserable.”

Maama Njameh

She got up and defied her husband;

“Allah forbid! That is not my son’ portion he will make it with or without Ken’ help.” Paapa hissed and said;

Paapa

“The proof of the pudding is by the eating!”

Ken

As he was travelling with Lolly they met Joe his best friend and he introduced them;

“Jo-Jo meet my sweet heart Lolly, Lolly meet my best pal Jo-Jo.” The duo shook hands and smiled then Jo-Jo winked his friend with a thumb up.

Joe

“She is lovely! Good luck to both of you.”

Shopping with Ken

He took her around and they shop ‘Gambie’ then he took her to her home to visit Mam Mbissine.

At Lolly’ Home

The duo met Mam Mbissine who welcomed them with cordiality and compassion they also shopped for her.

Mam Mbissine

“Is this for me? Thank you very much I appreciated.” She turned to Ken,

“wait for lunch.” But he declined to next time and left. Lolly accompanied her fiancé

Confrontation

Ken confronted Burang for using his posh car without taking permission;

“Why did you use my car without my permission? The other time you tamper with the mechanism and I have to pay D5000 to fix it why are you so careless you use my things destroy them and leave it for me to fix them? Don’t take my things until you become responsible.”

Burang

He went into tantrums;

“Are you not my blood brother? If I don’t use your things who else should use them?”

Maama Njameh

She concurred with her son;

“Why are you mean and wicked if Burang does not utilize your things who else should, outsiders your friends? How many cars are here? If one is spoil can you not use the other one? Buy him a car then he’ll spare your other cars.”

Ken

“What about the posh car I bought him last year? Did you ask him where the car is? You are unfair to your sons the one you hate and the one you love, tidy your house mom and all your sons including yourself will gain.”

Paapa

“Well said my son your heart is clean you’ll never lack and all your enemies will be shamed.”

Lolly

She discussed with Mam Mbissine;

“Ken wants a two in one celebration ‘Taaka Jaybale’ and Mam Mbissine agreed.

Mam Mbissine

“Good things are not to be delayed especially when his mother and siblings are against the marriage.”

Lolly

She is not very keen and want them to take it slowly;

“I am worried mom let us take it slowly, slowly he can marry me and I stay at home for a while or he can build a duplet for us and I stay her until he calms his family I don’t mind I am marrying him and not his wealth as his family thinks.”

Mam Mbissine

“I don’t agree with you Ken is right he knows his family best take the bull by the horn the sooner the better.”

Lolly

“Okay mom I heard you but don’t go to the market today there is soup in the fridge let me warm it and boil rice.” Mam agreed.

Yadicone

He is a worker but not sovereign he looks down upon himself as a ‘baadola’ a poor person unlike his mom and sister who are nice but sovereign they respected themselves. Lolly told him the good news about Ken and he became excited;

“That’ a plus for our family my sister marriage into riches? Remember me in your paradise O! Let him help me augment my mechanic shop.”

Lolly

“I’ll tell him he is considerate and wants to help people who helps themselves.”

To Be Cont.