At the Office

Orrma visited his father at the office there is cordial relationship between them.

Alhajj

He wanted to earn his son’ respect and trust he gave his side of the story.

“You know your mom she likes to exaggerate nothing of what she said is true she is in fierce competition to earn your love and trust and to also pit you against me she cannot influence Mbugel who she calls daddy’ girl but she sees you as mommy’ boy grow out of that you are now a man capable of taking your own decisions.”

Orrma

He listened attentively then asked;

“But there are some unanswered questions dad! What about the lady in question has he been promoted to G.M position? Does she have the qualifications? For how long did she work here? Is it true that she is occupying the senior quarters’ mansion? We need a family meeting before washing our dirty linen outside.”

Family Meeting

The Supervisor Mam Degene was invited Alhajj objected;

Alhajj

“Why is she here is she a family member?” He protested he continued;

“They are evil whisperers who will go and gossip about our family I don’t want her here.”

Mam Degene

She got up to leave but Haja Gaws instructed her to stay;

“let me go I don’t want to be a cause of rift between you people.”

Haja Gaws

“She is disputing my allegation and you are my proof show Orr his texts to Jula.’

Mam Degene

Hesitatingly she said;

“I have to speak the truth and nothing but the truth I know I’ll be sacked as I was been threatened many a time by both Alhajj and Jula.” She handed over the text messages to Orr who went through it with anger, disgust and disappointment then there was pandemonium.

Orrma

“Why did you lie dad? Mom is right you gave Jula the job because of ‘Bottom Power’ the decision has to be reversed if you want peace to reign in this house.”

Alhajj

His ego was hurt by his son addressing him as thrash then he reacted;

“The decision will be reversed says who?”

Orrma

He confronted his father;

“How can you screw a girl the age of Mbugel? Are you not shameless dad? You cannot marry her she is already married with a daughter do you want to break two homes just because of lust?”

Alhajj

He turned around and gave him a nasty slap;

“How dare you address me as such? Am I those dads that worship their children? I single handedly develop my business I owe no explanation to anyone about my decisions go to hell and rot there, moreover I am an African man who can take a second wife.” He walked out of the building Haja Gaws followed him with taunts, insults and curses;

Haja Gaws

“it is a lie I own 50% shares because of my initial investment into the business we are co-chairs you cannot take any decision without me Jula is a home breaker she has to go we no longer need her in our company you know what I can do just dare me she has nightmares of me following her and her daughter with mark men this time around it is going to be real I’ll kill her and implicate you.”

Orrma

He visited Majula’ home but didn’t found her there but he gave Ndaxte the message;

“when your lady ‘Bottom Power’ comes tell her Orrma Alhajj son paid her a visit, you see my men they are sharp shooters they kill in cold blood.”

The men fiercely looked at Ndaxte who shook like a leaf as they mimicked their profession ‘killers’.

“Describe us to her and ask her to pack her luggage before we return will be back.” The two Marks men came close to her and whispered ‘murder’;

“Do you understand?” Ndaxte shook her head as they left.

Mba Toma

She rang her mom and gave her the shock of her life;

Jula

“Mba are you at home where is Ndaxte can I speak to her?”

Mba Toma

“Have you not return home as yet? I am not with Ndaxte.”

Jula

“What do you mean that you are not with Ndaxte? Have you gone out of the home?”

Mba Toma

“I paid my friend a visit she is next door speak to her.” She gave the phone to Fams.

Fams

He changed his voice and spoke as a small girl;

“didn’t I tell you I have won the game I have rightfully taken back my lovely daughter.’

Jula

She hauled insults at him with curses;

“you dare me! Bring back my daughter I swear I’ll kill you.” Fams off his phone and laughed heartily.

Mba Toma

She is amused;

“it serves her right she is being paid in her own coin I’ll never go back to that house.”

Jula

She rang again;

“Let me speak to my daughter!”

“Honey I am coming for you. You’ll never stay with that weakling of a father.”

Mba Toma

“No mom come to us dad loves you he is a good man and wonderful father.” She gave the phone to Fams.

Fams

“Did you hear our daughter come back to us we’ll always accept you.” She insulted and cursed Fams.

At the Work Place

Orrma visited Jula at her office;

Jula

“Can I help you?”

Orrma

“No I don’t need your help you are the one who need mine you bewitched my dad that old man your father’ age!”

Jula

“Excuse me!”

Orrma

“Wake up girl!” I visited your home yester night didn’t your maid tell you gold digger! If I return you are dead!” He placed his forehead on hers and left.

To be Cont.