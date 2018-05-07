0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alhajj

Hell at Home

Haja Gaws harassed her husband with insults and curses;

“What will I tell your children when they come back?” She asked.

Alhajj

“Tell them anything but I’ll tell them my side of the story.”

Haja Gaws

“What is your side that you are flirting with a ‘married spinster’ who is ready to ditch her faithful husband who have sacrificed everything to train her at university only to be betrayed at the eleventh hour because of the poison of money you keep pumping at her? Is that not your side of the story?” Haja Gaws taunted him.

Majula

She went to Alhajj’ office for solace but found him in desolation;

“Why are you down my benefactor? How can I help you?”

Alhajj

He shed emotional tears at his chest;

“I am scared and confused my wife has made my life a hell nagging and threatening to create a rift between my children and me she wanted to shorten my life through ‘silent treatment’ my son Orrma is a ‘woyou’ (bandit) my daughter Mbugel is more reasonable but very emotional and attached to me she sees my wife her mother as trouble she loves me and I don’t want to disappoint her; you are my emotional strength since I found you I am scared because to keep my family I have to disengage with you and it is very difficult for me, how to continue with you and not offend my family is my problem and I have not seen any solution in sight.”

Majula

She employed a lover’ trick;

“Come here my baby let me caressed you to forget the whole world at the moment and only concentrate on us, us alone!” She shut the office door and they have fun on the coach.

Alhajj

“This is what I mean, how can I disentangle myself from you when you gladden my heart?” He lamented.

The Surprise

Orrma bumped into his father who was dumbfounded;

“Dad! How are you?” Orrma greeted him as Haja Gaws entered the house with her son.

Alhajj

“You! Why are you here?”

Orrma

He smiled and hugged her dad who was too shock to greet him well.

“Are you not happy to see me dad after a while? Did mom not tell you I was coming?”

Alhajj

“Not at all my son you came as a big surprise she never told me.”

Haja Gaws

“How could I tell him when he is so busy flirting with a woman of Mbugel’ age and also a ‘married spinster’? Your father does not have our time and also she has employed the girl as well as promoted her to the position of G.M and has also given her the company mansion to stay in. I have to call you on emergency before he hands over the running of the company to her your dad is playing with your birth right because of lust. He is syphoning our millions to her your dad, my husband is a stupid fool.”

Orrma

“Dad! Is it true? I can’t believe her you cannot do that dad, you just cannot!”

Alhajj

“Don’t listen to her my son we shall discuss everything just be calm it is not as she says it.”

Fams

He went to Majula’s house and took his daughter from Ndaxte;

“Mba Toma let us go to the supermarket to buy some groceries.”

Ndaxte

“Sir you cannot take her Madam is not here and I’ll be sacked if I allow you take Mba away.”

Fams

“To hell with you and your Madam I don’t care about her but my daughter don’t dare me I can kill you know!”

Ndaxte

“What would I tell Madam when she comes?”

Fams

“Tell her to go to hell and rot there.” He then left with Mba Toma who was very happy and excited to be with her dad.

Jaato

He is now married to Choro and they are coping very well Fams was the ‘palale’ (best man).

Orrma

He met with his parents and listened to each other’ view point;

“Dad, mom I am here to listen to each of you and let us do it with civility, no insults or curses.”

Alhajj

“Thank you son you better advise her to stop embarrassing me in front of everyone with insults and curses let us be civil as parents of two grown up children.”

Haja Gaws

She want to interject but Orrma stopped her.

Orrma

“Mom it is dad’ turn hear him out and later state your point.”

Alhajj

“Thank you son the lady in question was an intern in the company and was very hard working after her services to the company I employed her and later promoted her to G.M.”

Haja Gaws

“My son let us convene a Board Meeting and you ask the Board Members whether they were consulted; the ‘married spinster’ got the job and rapid promotion through ‘Bottom Power’ your he-goat of a father lust over the woman and gave her the rapid promotion; what are her qualifications? What about those hard working members of staff who were there before her? There are many unanswered questions and I’ll be damned to be mute while my family inheritance is being taken away moreover how can he act unilaterally without informing me the co-chair through email? Jula is also occupying the mansion meant for our senior staff.”

Alhajj

“Son will discuss later.” He left.

Mom and Son

“All is true my son you’ll see for yourself he cannot deny it, take care of it as the heir.”

To be Cont.