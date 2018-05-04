0 SHARES Share Tweet

At Majula’ Office

Mam Degene

She walked in with attitude and Jula asked her;

“Have you completed the work I’ve given you?” Jula asked.

“Who is the boss here? Am I not your supervisor? Who should give the other work?”

Majula

“What are you talking about? Am I not the G.M now?”

Mam Degene

“Say who? What are your qualifications? Is it the bottom power? I and the rest of the staff are contesting it what can you do to run to your lover ‘married bachelor? Madam the co-chair is supporting us.”

Majula

“What insolence! Alhajj will hear about it and all the conspirators will lose their job.”

Haja Gaws

She marched into Majula’ office and yelled at her;

“I do not approve of your promotion based on ‘Bottom Power’ I am the co-chair plus my elder son Orrma and my daughter Mbugel our family constitute the Board supplemented by the experts of the various departments all of us are against your promotion I’ll table your topic in an emergency Board Meeting.”

Majula

“Mam Degene! Is this you? After everything you’ve promise me you turn out to back stab me? Are you not an ingrate?”

Mam Degene

“You are a naïve fool! How can I endorse ‘Bottom Power’ promotion? You did not deserve this promotion what about me who spent 20 years with this company seeing you blowing millions any how I’ll be damned not to fight you with everything I have our conversation was recorded and I’ve given it to Haja.”

Majula

“What you traitor! I’ll report you to Alhajj and he will sack you!”

Mam Degene

“Neither you nor Alhajj can do anything about it Madam of the house has come Alhajj remains a toothless bull dog. Didn’t I tell you the chicken has come home to roost?”

Majula

“You are right I am really a naïve fool!” She wept bitterly as Mam Degene laughed and jeered her.

Fams

He was being discharged from hospital and his friend Jaato advised him;

“You’ve heard what Doc have said take care of your health.”

Fams

“I have to get my daughter back at all cost I’ll never allow that Jezebel of a woman to train and mislead her.” He vowed.

Jaato

“I am marrying Chare next month and I want you to be my ‘palale’ man.”

Fams

“I am happy for you and I accept to be your best man she is your choice may Allah make her a good wife.”

Jaato

“The good thing about it is that she is my choice and as our people would say ‘lumasi Gobe Gar’.”

Fams

“I wish you all the luck I don’t have.” Jaato counseled him all the more.

Alhajj

He went to Jula and sent his security to call her she came in and went into the transport;

“What is your problem Jula I kept calling you but you refused to pick have I done any wrong to you?”

Jula

She was panicky as she narrated her experience;

“You wife is out to destroy me and my daughter she hired shooters to kill us.”

Alhajj

“My wife, how? She is a jealous lover guarding her property her husband and children but not a killer; are you serious or dreaming?”

Jula

“I saw her in revelation it came as a nightmare as my daughter and I were going shopping her killers appeared in all four corners aiming to shoot at us.”

Alhajj

He sighed and laughed hilariously;

“It was a nightmare not reality, are you this scared of my wife? Take it easy with yourself.”

Jula

“Are you not afraid of that tigress as a wife? Give me a break! I want to live I don’t want to lose my daughter and myself.”

Alhajj

“I am facing her wrath as well nagging, protesting and fighting just take it easy with yourself her temper will finally subside she will go back to the U.S to supervise our business over there.”

Jula

“But when? You have not calm my nerve but agitate it.”

Alhajj

“My wife is jealous but not evil.”

To be Cont.