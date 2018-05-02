0 SHARES Share Tweet

Haja Gawre

She gave instructions to Jula to work on the Providence Files;

“Stop what you are doing and complete the files then bring it to my office.”

Jula

She was humble before Madam;

“Yes Ma!” When she left she said;

“I have to be careful to impress my benefactor Alhajj.”

Nightmare

Madam Gaws dominated Jula’ mind then the obvious happen she got a nightmare about her;

The Dream

As Jula went shopping with her daughter Mba Toma Madam Gaws followed them with her shooters she saw them and ran with her daughter but each direction she took a shooter aimed at them until they were surrounded with no escape route all men shoot at them she screamed and woke up Ndaxte and Mba Toma came to her rescue.

Ndaxte

“Madam! What has happened you scream?”

Jula

“It’ a nightmare.” She called Mba Toma and hugged kissing her all over.

“Nothing will happen to you I’ll defend you with my life this is a bad omen.” She is afraid and cannot sleep again.

Mam Degene

She was at her office when someone knocked at the door;

“Who? Come in the door is open.” Who came in?

Jula

She humbly came in and stood at the door not aware that she is speaking to Haja’ spy;

“Can I come in?”

Mam Degene

“Of course. Come in.”

Jula

“I have a nightmare concerning my Madam.”

Mam Degene

She became alert;

“Can I hear it?”

Jula

“Of course! I dreamt Madam shot at me and Mba Toma my daughter I am scared I woke up in cold sweat I am confused I need your advice.”

Mam Degene

“It is not reality only a dream do you want to marry Alhajj or do you want to milk him only?”

Jula

“I want to divorce Fams I am fed up with that pauper of a husband I don’t need him again but will Alhajj marry me? As it seems he is afraid of Madam.”

Mam Degene

“But he fancies you and would do anything you ask of either wedlock or out of wedlock.”

Jula

“Can I share my secret, can I trust you?”

Mam Degene

“Sure you can trust me as your sister am I not your sister? Have I ever leak your secret?”

Jula

“No you have not I am pregnant!”

Mam Degene

“Pregnant for who your husband?”

Jula

“For Alhajj I have not sleep with my husband for a year now but I am sure for compromise sake he will accept it but I’ll not tell him anything.”

Mam Degene

“Have you told Alhajj?”

Jula

“Yes I have.”

Mam Degene

She wants more information for Haja Gaws;

“What was his reaction?”

Jula

“He said I should not name him to avoid a scandal and his tigress wife wrath I respect him for that and do not mind because the pregnancy will make me close to him and as my benefactor his happiness means a lot for me.”

Mam Degene

“He is very generous to you isn’t he?”

Jula

“Of course! My bank is being loaded with millions I am not complaining thanks to Alhajj and he has also given me a mansion own by the company.”

Mam Degene

She held her fist under the table seething with anger she has recorded the conversation for Haja’ use.

“Go on girl milk him all the more. I hope my advice is useful.”

Jula

“Thank you!” She drew a cheque of D50, 000.

Mam Degene

“All this for me? Thank you very much.”

Jula

“you are welcome I trust you and know you will never betray me.”

Mam Degene did not comment she just smiled and bade her good bye.

Jula

“I hope I’ve done the right thing!” She reflected.

Haja Gaws

She was woken up by Mam Degene’ phone she got up and saw her name;

“it must be interesting to wake me up this early morning? Hello Mam! What’ up? Any interesting news?”

Mam Degene

She got excited;

“Let’ meet at the Rendez Vous at 6p.m. Is that alright for you?”

Haja Gaws

“It is fine by me well done!”

At the Rendez Vous

They met dine and wine as Mam Degene played the recording for her.

Mam Degene

“I taped it for you to hear from the horse’ mouth just hear her blabbing.”

Haja Gawre

She was enraged and furious;

“Look at this maroon I call my husband! This is how he waste our wealth my mom advised me but I was blinded by stupid love! I’ll teach both of them the bitter lessons of their life. Thank you.” She drew her a cheque of D50, 000 and she thanked her and left.

At Alhajj’ Home

Haja Gaws

She played the tape for her husband;

“Your latest harlot the ‘married spinster’ you are pumping our millions what’ wrong with you? Can you deny it? On the hold you have impregnated a married woman your daughter’ age mate her poor husband whom she wants to divorce because of you; you gave her the promotion because of ‘Bottom Power’ but I am back and co-chair of this company you have to rescind your decision and take her back to where she was or better still discharge and paid her off I cannot allow her stay to destroy my marriage as well as hers.”

To be Cont.